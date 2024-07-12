Abbie Herbert’s Summer Must-Have Is a Hands-Free Way to Tote Your Essentials
Content creator Abbie Herbert was a full-time model less than a decade ago. She returned to the runway earlier this summer, and walked in SI Swimsuit’s show at Miami Swim Week, an “unreal” and “powerful” experience. While at the June 1 event, she chatted with the brand about all things having a platform and being a good role model to her little ones.
“I didn’t know if I would ever be modeling again or doing this type of thing. So now that I have two kids and I’m right back here in Miami with Sports Illustrated, my dream, that was the dream in 2016, everyone wanted to walk for Sports Illustrated,” the 27-year-old gushed. “It’s still a dream. And the fact that I’m here doing it doesn’t feel real.”
As a mom to two toddlers, Poppy and Jagger, she’s constantly running around and in need of a roomy functional tote bag. As a family who live in Pittsburgh, the summers get quite hot and a beach day is the perfect activity to catch a tan, get some much-needed R&R and keep the kids entertained.
Her go-to summer accessory is a beach bag, and it’s something she doesn’t mind spending a bit of money on. Herbert’s current favorite is one from Spanish luxury fashion label Loewe.
“Always [have] a [good] beach bag. This one, Loewe, it’s an investment piece, but I love it and it makes sense. Sometimes investment pieces are worth the money,” the entrepreneur, who has built a following of more than 20 million across her platforms, shared.
The brand began as a leathermaking collective and has always been focused on knowledge-backed innovation and expert craftsmanship. Loewe has tons of beach totes in a variety of sizes. Shop some of our favorites below, and the full collection at loewe.com.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Inlay Basket bag in palm leaf and calfskin, $850 (loewe.com)
Loewe’s signature Basket is an elevated version of a traditional handwoven bag, blended with calfskin handles and trimming, and handmade in Morocco.
XL Puzzle Fold Tote in raffia, $2,250.00 (loewe.com)
This massive, soft lightweight tote takes on the structure of a classic cloth bag and can hold a ton of items without any fuss or tension.
Medium LOEWE Font Tote in raffia Meadow Green, $1,700 (loewe.com)
There’s nothing more fun and trendy for summer 2024 than a neon green tote bag. This one features a classy LOEWE lettering and comes in a comfortable, yet still roomy medium size.