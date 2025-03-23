Achieng Agutu Is Positively Fiery in This Bold Patterned String Two-Piece for SI Swim—Shop Now
Achieng Agutu takes our breath away again and again, and she’s done it once more with her Bermuda photo shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. This beauty queen wowed the world with the first official image shared on Friday, and her followers are totally loving not only her stunning looks but also her bold two-piece look.
Agutu’s bikini comes from JMP The Label, consisting of a tortoise shell print tie-string two-piece with hues of chocolate, orange and black displayed all over. The swimsuit is great for those who want to show more skin for the warmer season as it has medium coverage to show off your figure in a way that would make anyone do a double-take.
With an ensemble this fabulous, purchasing this bikini top and matching bottom is a must for fashion lovers who adore fun prints and bold designs. Check out how unbelievably tantalizing the two-time SI Swimsuit model looks in it if you don’t believe us:
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Lido Triangle Top, $78, Bali Tie Side Bottom, $78 (jmpthelabel.com)
Returning to the fold for her second feature is nothing less than an iconic serve for Agutu. In addition to her swimsuit, her accessories are equally obsession-worthy.
Agutu’s red hot cat eye sunglasses do a stellar job of elevating this look even further due to the color and shape. What’s more, the very bold red-yellow tinted lenses make it even easier to fall in love with the accessory due to its boldness. Courtesy of LeSpecs, the Dotcom - Red Chrome ($20) is a necessity for the summer.
The last aspect of Agutu’s look to shop is the assortment of necklaces that come together to match the ensemble’s level of vibrance. With a mix of different metals, colors and shapes, every single one of these pieces from Shop Spicy Dan adds its own unique vibe.
The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie dons Shop Spicy Dans’s Ziggy necklace ($195) and custom necklaces from the brand garnished with red carabiners ($65). And for those who want to buy an item as close to Agutu's dark brown custom necklaces, Sadie is a suitable option.
From her fiery bikini to her bold sunglasses and funky necklaces, every aspect of this model’s look from Bermuda screams summer, fun and beauty.
As always, Agutu continues to raise the bar with her bright and daring style! Stay tuned for more from her 2025 photo shoot, captured by photographer Ben Watts.