Everything to Know About Achieng Agutu, Returning 2025 SI Swimsuit Model
Sometimes, when life throws you curveballs and unexpected turns, the only thing left to do is smile in the face of adversity. Television host, model and influencer Achieng Agutu knows this feeling well, experiencing hardships such as being the only Black woman in her classes throughout her undergraduate and graduate studies, and yet has come out on top. Now, she uses her ever-growing social media platform to inspire others on how to be their very own hype person.
Returning to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit with a gorgeous photo shoot in Bermuda for the 2025 magazine, the “Tantalizing Confidence Queen” poses in a fiery black and gold string triangle two-piece for photographer Ben Watts among other beachy looks. Her full gallery of images will be released with the upcoming issue in May, but today we’re sharing the first official pic:
As a woman in a society where unfair beauty standards can make you feel inadequate, Agutu knew that if she wanted to thrive, especially as a member of a marginalized community, she would have to persevere against everything that was stacked against her. And so, she utilized her social media platform to create a digital community where she could be authentically and unapologetically herself.
Agutu’s confidence became wildly infectious, inspiring others to find their inner courage to walk with their heads held high in every situation. Before she knew it, she grew a large following with hundreds of thousands of followers all over the world waiting for her to drop daily words of encouragement so that they can take on the day.
“The community I’ve built happened organically; I didn’t set out with a plan to create it,” Agutu told A Book Of. “I was being myself—authentic, sharing my highs and lows, and telling my story online. People who were going through similar experiences connected with me, and the community blossomed from there. It’s been incredibly rewarding to inspire others and to know that the work I do makes people feel seen, appreciated, and loved.”
Sharing her light with the world
It’s virtually impossible to hide a light that shines as brightly as Agutu, which is why her features in multiple renowned magazines were not a matter of if but when. So far in her journey, the Kenyan superstar has gone on to be spotlighted by the likes of Vogue, Paper Magazine and, of course, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
After co-winning the 2023 SI Swim Search, she landed a spot in the 2024 magazine as a rookie, posing in Mexico for photographer Yu Tsai and completely taking our breath away. “This one is for all my fupa having,back roll loving, curvy babes! I LOVE YOU😘😘,” she wrote on Instagram when sharing the news—along with a few select photos—last May.
While speaking with the magazine, she’s shared important words of wisdom for anyone who needs that extra boost of confidence before they take on the day. She also uses her voice to encourage those who may have been letting fear take hold of the steering wheel. “You have the talent, the charisma, the passion, the determination to succeed,” Agutu said. “So why not you?”
“Take the leap of faith, take the risk, you do not know what this life, what this world, the universe has to give you yet. So just do it. Do it afraid, do it happy, do it nervous, do it anxious, do it absolutely excited, just do it,” she added.
Continuing her radiant legacy
The world is her oyster, which is why she’s taking every opportunity presented to her and turning it into something that is reflective of the mighty force that she is.
Whether it’s her podcast, The Queen’s Archive with Achieng Agutu, appearing in Prime Video's Influenced or being invited to The White House by Jill Biden and Antony Blinken for the International Women of Courage event, Agutu shows up as herself without asking for permission.
Even if there are hiccups along the way, Agutu will continue to press on no matter what; the reason being because she’s determined to make one person proud—her younger self.
“I became the representation I think I really needed when I was younger. There was a part of me that was just gonna wait for someone to pop up and I would be like ‘Oh, thank God. You look like me and talk like me and are doing the things I want to do. Thank God you came here,” Agutu told SI Swimsuit. “But I think [my younger self] would be proud that I stepped up. She would be really proud of the fearlessness I have right now.”
Where will Agutu’s light shine next? The world can’t wait to see! Stay tuned for her full feature in the upcoming 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine.