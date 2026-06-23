Adriana Lima’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

In many ways, Adriana Lima is still one of the reigning queens of the runway.

The prolific Brazilian model is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret, having worked with the label across multiple decades. First joining the brand at its iconic runway show in 1999, she most recently appeared on the catwalk in 2025. Of her experience, Lima exclusively told E! News back in 2023, "I’ve been in Victoria's Secret since 1999—I was a baby. Now I’m a mom. And throughout all these changes in my life, I feel celebrated and I’m so happy to be here and as a model and a woman, to see that you have that space in fashion for me, it’s quite supporting and uplifting.”

Outside of her work with Victoria's Secret, Lima has been featured in campaigns for countless major fashion designers over the years, including Armani, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Prada, Schiaparelli, Versace and many more. She’s also graced the pages of high-profile magazines like Cosmopolitan, Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue China.

And you better believe her contributions to the fashion industry have also included swimwear! She partnered with designer Calzedonia back in 2016, becoming the face of their swimwear collection at the time. And this year, she modeled for Victoria’s Secret again, sporting on-trend pieces from its fun and flirty, summer-ready swimwear line.

So, with all of this in mind, we’ve rounded up several of the model’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments from over the years to act as your wardrobe inspiration, just in time for the start of summer!

Adriana Lima’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments

In a word, Lima’s seaside style can best be described as “eclectic.” Whether she’s rocking a sultry bikini or a closet-staple one-piece, the model always embraces new trends merged with standby styles. She appears to enjoy daring cuts and unexpected patterns, and she always knows how to pair these with the perfect accessory. Scroll on for more examples!

Sporting a black one-piece for a fashion-forward photo shoot

Creating colorful memories for Victoria’s Secret in 2011...

...And keeping that same energy going over a decade later

Posing to perfection in a blue tie-dye two-piece

Celebrating Victoria’s Secret’s first swim-centered fashion show

#NEW Adriana Lima for the first #VictoriasSecret Swim special airs Feb 26 on CBS pic.twitter.com/NECFnZvguL — Adriana Lima (@newsadrianalima) January 28, 2015

Reminding fashion fans why unique tops are always in style

Looking gorgeous in green on the ideal beach day

Putting the “swim” in “swimwear” while rocking polka dots

New : Adriana Lima for VS Swim pic.twitter.com/BYMBQAlgbW — Victoria’s Secret Actu (@vsactu) February 13, 2026

Accessorizing to perfection in an eye-popping triangle top

Modeling an outstanding orange look on the cover of Vogue China

Proving she’s cover girl cool with a second Vogue China cover

And finally, posing poolside for a chic photo shoot with EE72

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