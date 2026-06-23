Adriana Lima’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
In many ways, Adriana Lima is still one of the reigning queens of the runway.
The prolific Brazilian model is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret, having worked with the label across multiple decades. First joining the brand at its iconic runway show in 1999, she most recently appeared on the catwalk in 2025. Of her experience, Lima exclusively told E! News back in 2023, "I’ve been in Victoria's Secret since 1999—I was a baby. Now I’m a mom. And throughout all these changes in my life, I feel celebrated and I’m so happy to be here and as a model and a woman, to see that you have that space in fashion for me, it’s quite supporting and uplifting.”
Outside of her work with Victoria's Secret, Lima has been featured in campaigns for countless major fashion designers over the years, including Armani, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Prada, Schiaparelli, Versace and many more. She’s also graced the pages of high-profile magazines like Cosmopolitan, Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue China.
And you better believe her contributions to the fashion industry have also included swimwear! She partnered with designer Calzedonia back in 2016, becoming the face of their swimwear collection at the time. And this year, she modeled for Victoria’s Secret again, sporting on-trend pieces from its fun and flirty, summer-ready swimwear line.
So, with all of this in mind, we’ve rounded up several of the model’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments from over the years to act as your wardrobe inspiration, just in time for the start of summer!
Adriana Lima’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments
In a word, Lima’s seaside style can best be described as “eclectic.” Whether she’s rocking a sultry bikini or a closet-staple one-piece, the model always embraces new trends merged with standby styles. She appears to enjoy daring cuts and unexpected patterns, and she always knows how to pair these with the perfect accessory. Scroll on for more examples!
Sporting a black one-piece for a fashion-forward photo shoot
Creating colorful memories for Victoria’s Secret in 2011...
...And keeping that same energy going over a decade later
Posing to perfection in a blue tie-dye two-piece
Celebrating Victoria’s Secret’s first swim-centered fashion show
Reminding fashion fans why unique tops are always in style
Looking gorgeous in green on the ideal beach day
Putting the “swim” in “swimwear” while rocking polka dots
Accessorizing to perfection in an eye-popping triangle top
Modeling an outstanding orange look on the cover of Vogue China
Proving she’s cover girl cool with a second Vogue China cover
And finally, posing poolside for a chic photo shoot with EE72
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Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.