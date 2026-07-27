Shakira’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

It should come as no surprise that we here at SI Swimsuit absolutely admire Shakira’s signature style.

A four-time Grammy Award and 15-time Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, dancer, actor and producer, the multihyphenate has been a powerhouse in the industry since she first broke onto the scene in the mid-to-late 1990s. Known for her iconic hits like “Whenever, Wherever,” “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” and many more, the Colombian recording artist remains a top star around the world to this day.

Most recently, she sang at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Finals, and her halftime show performance with Burna Boy and Triplets Ghetto Kids has already been viewed over 33 million times on YouTube at the time of this article’s publication.

Outside of her world-renowned career in music, Shakira has also appeared on TV and in film. She was a coach on NBC’s hit series The Voice for two seasons in 2013 and 2014, and was an executive producer and judge on Dancing with Myself in 2022, hosted by SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek. She also voiced the fictional pop star Gazelle in Disney’s beloved Zootopia series, where she performed multiple original songs.

Of course, Shakira is also known around the globe for her sensational style. Whether she’s walking the red carpet or rocking out onstage, the superstar’s signature fashion is a sultry mix of classic and modern. Shakira also co-designs many of her ensembles, working with beloved labels like Roberto Cavalli and Atelier Versace, with these looks often taking inspiration from go-to swimwear cuts like bikinis and monokinis.

With this in mind, we’ve compiled just a few of the superstar’s best bikini, swimwear and seaside style moments from over the years for those still in need of some late summer style inspiration!

Shakira’s best bikini, swimwear and seaside style moments

When it comes to beach- and pool-ready looks, Shakira absolutely has a signature style. While she’s been known to rock a one-piece or bodysuit, the superstar is typically spotted in bikinis and two-piece sets with plenty of texture and fringe—and she isn’t afraid to bring similar styles into her performance wardrobe and magazine shoots. Scroll on to see more!

Showing off a pretty purple bikini she designed

Looking beautiful in baby blue while on a boat

Proving a timeless patterned look will always be in style

Rocking a fringed two-piece for a seaside music video

Soaking in the sun on the beaches of Mexico

Catching a wave in a classic blue-and-white wetsuit

Rocking a sleek black one-piece for her Rolling Stone cover

Recharging on the water in a crisp white bikini

Enjoying the waves in a metallic ensemble

And finally, channeling siren vibes for a cinematic music video

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