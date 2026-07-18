Jennifer Lopez’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

Whether she’s taking the stage belting out hits like “Jenny From the Block” or gracing television screens in projects like Office Romance, one thing is for certain: Jennifer Lopez is going to look impeccable while entertaining the masses.

Ever since releasing her debut studio album, On the 6, in 1999, the 56-year-old New York native has continued to crank out hit after hit, racking up two Grammy Award nominations, several Golden Globe Award nods, a Billboard Music Award win and more. In addition to her work in the music and film industries, Lopez is a beauty mogul, having released her skincare brand, JLo Beauty, in 2021.

Jennifer Lopez | Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

When she’s not busy hustling, Lopez can often be found spending time with her loved ones—including her children, twins Max and Emme—or relaxing by the beach. The entertainer regularly shares content with her 240 million Instagram followers that documents her professional work and personal life alike. Where the latter is concerned, the “On the Floor” singer certainly knows how to rock a swimsuit, and we’ve gathered the evidence below.

Cover-up queen

A white button-up serves as the ultimate cool girl cover-up, which Lopez executed flawlessly in the above images. She also wore a gold necklace stack and statement sunnies to complete her look.

White hot

A belted white one-piece instantly elevates your seaside look, as Lopez demonstrated above.

Anything but basic black

One can never have too many black bikinis, and Lopez was in full “summer mode” with a great floral cover-up to match.

Neon number

While out on the water, Lopez flaunted her toned figure in a bright yellow two-piece.

Mixing prints

Lopez didn’t shy away from mixing prints while celebrating her 52nd birthday in patterned bikini and cover-up.

Colorblocking

Bringing swimsuit vibes on stage in the form of a bodysuit, this colorblocked number is incredibly eye-catching.

Cover girl

When she landed on the cover of InStyle’s May 2021 issue, Lopez rocked a nude studded one-piece.

Paddleboarding princess

Hunter green is definitely Lopez’s color, which she proved while enjoying some water sports out on the open water.

Vacation vibes

While on a getaway, Lopez showed off her enviable abs in a tropical printed string bikini.

White hot

Lopez found herself “relaxed and recharged” while wearing a white two-piece with her hair slicked back into a bun.

What’s next for Lopez?

Following the June release of Office Romance on Netflix, Lopez debuted her latest single, “Everything’s Fine,” late last month. The proud mom of two is also flexing her producer muscles lately, as she is tied to upcoming projects like Bob the Builder (currently in pre-production) and The Last Mrs. Parrish (in post-production).

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