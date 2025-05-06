Alex Cooper’s Tailored Gray Dress and Scholarly Glasses Are Giving Corporate Baddie
Alex Cooper is the ultimate girlboss, and she certainly dresses the part (when she’s not lounging in her beloved podcast merch sweat set, of course). The Call Her Daddy host, whose show was nominated for iHeartRadio’s 2025 Podcast of the Year award, turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post. She shared her take on the sultry, Gen Z-approved office siren trend, and we’re simply obsessed with how cool and high-achieving she looks (and is).
The 30-year-old donned the Lado Bokuchava Gray Panting Maxi Dress—a figure-skimming, wool-blend column silhouette featuring a square neckline, thick straps, a subtle low skirt slit and a sleek black and silver belt detail that cinched her waist perfectly.
Cooper expertly paired the look with trendy oval-shaped Bonnie & Clyde red tortoise eyeglasses and a phenomenal ’90s-inspired straight blonde blowout with flipped ends. Her soft-glam makeup was equally polished: a feathered brow, radiant, glowy skin, a gentle wash of rose-taupe shadow, wispy lashes and a perfectly overlined glossy nude lip. Her short gel manicure matched the vibrant ruby hue of her eyewear, adding a chic pop of color.
The Pennsylvania native, who now lives in Los Angeles, completed the ensemble with sharp, pointed-toe black heels. She posed in a warehouse setting, surrounded by boxes, trolleys and quirky cardboard cut-outs—an industrial backdrop that fans were quick to notice, and ask about.
“a little commotion for the dress 🤓,” Cooper captioned the carousel shared with her 3.4 million followers on May 5.
“Oh OKKK,” makeup artist Kelli Anne Sewell commented.
“Rachel Green all day long,” actress Bethany Joy Lenz chimed.
“Father 🙂↕️🙂↕️🙂↕️,” her Unwell network account added
“of course, commotion incoming 👏👏👏,” Hulu wrote. The streaming platform is working with Cooper who is set to executive produce an upcoming reality dating series, Overboard for Love.
She is constantly nailing her fashion moments, whether she’s gracing the cover of Forbes or partying in celebration of her Unwell electrolyte drink with students on Spring Break in Miami. Her latest post serves as another reminder of her evolution from scrappy podcast host to media mogul.
The Boston University alum launched her hit show in 2018 and has transformed the podcast into a cultural juggernaut, and built a true brand around her own name. After signing an industry-shaking $60 million exclusive deal with Spotify in 2021, she upgraded to a $125 million multi-year deal with SiriusXM last year.