Alex Cooper Launches Electrolyte Drink, ‘Unwell Hydration,’ Available January
Alex Cooper has had an unstoppable year: two cross-country tours with music performances, skits, live talk shows and guest stars, a Forbes cover and a $125 million deal with SiriusXM. And now, the Call Her Daddy podcast host is adding beverage brand founder to her list—keep in mind she already owns the Unwell Network (home to several other shows including Hot Mess With Alix Earle) and cofounded Gen Z-catered media company, Trending, with her husband Matt Kaplan.
“Growing up as a competitive athlete and playing Division 1 soccer, my entire life was based around hydration. Then I got to college…[and] there’s also like, ‘Oh my god, I’m hungover,’ the Boston University alum explained to WWD of the inspiration behind the new line, called Drink Unwell. “As you get older, you obviously start to recognize you want to take care of yourself. When you think about being unwell, it is somehow related to a lack of hydration.”
The 30-year-old, who celebrated her milestone birthday with her bffs, former podcast guests and fans in the Hamptons in August, noted that she identified a gap in the market: electrolyte drinks are primarily geared toward men. And if there’s one thing Cooper is going to do, it’s create change for women, from impressive small-scale ventures like this to major moves like advocating for reproductive rights through a viral conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris.
“UNWELL HYDRATION, FOR EVERY VERSION OF YOU. ... A little something to help get you through all of life’s unwell moments :),” she wrote on Instagram, announcing the project, which she had been cryptically teasing for a few weeks, on Dec. 4.
Cooper continued that she sometimes wakes up with migraines after a night out or with all the time she spends looking at a screen, in meetings or editing her podcast. Her goal with drink Unwell is to provide just a tiny bit of caffeine, similar to tea, where it provides a pick-me-up, but can also be used as a drink for other hours of the day—take it as pre-workout or add a shot of tequila.
“I feel like I haven’t slept in a year,” she shared. “I have been so heavily involved in every step of the process as a founder, from the development to the launch of this brand, from picking the different flavors to creating the branding and the packaging, to developing the campaign concepts, to the social media strategy, the corresponding marketing strategy that will go with it.”
Unwell Hydration is set to hit Target stores on Jan. 1, debuting with three flavors, so you can start your new year off on the right foot and nurse your New Year’s Eve hangover in the best way. Learn more or sign up for pre-order at drinkunwell.com.