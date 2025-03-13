Alex Cooper Sets Sail Into Reality TV With New Hulu Dating Show ‘Overboard for Love’
Alex Cooper is steering her media empire straight into uncharted waters with her latest bold move—reality television. The Call Her Daddy podcast host and Unwell Network founder is setting sail with Overboard for Love, a new dating series coming to Hulu that promises romance, drama and plenty of plot twists.
This marks the 30-year-old’s first foray into reality TV under her Unwell Productions label. The show takes place on a luxurious yacht where a group of “sexy singles” will mix, mingle and attempt to find love. But here’s the kicker: gaining access to the yacht’s extravagant amenities won’t be as easy as lounging on the sun deck. According to the show’s logline, contestants will face unexpected challenges that will test their connections and relationships. As the journey unfolds, sparks will fly, alliances will form and heartbreak will be inevitable. In the end, only one couple will sail into the sunset, victorious.
Cooper’s husband and producer partner, Matt Kaplan, also serves as an executive producer on the series. The project is a collaboration between Unwell Productions, Jeff Jenkins Productions (the team behind The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives), and Walt Disney Television Alternative.
“I couldn’t be more excited that Unwell Productions’ first unscripted series, Overboard for Love, is coming to life with our amazing partner, Hulu,” the former D1 Boston University soccer player said in a statement. “This project marks a major milestone for us, perfectly reflecting our vision of creating bold, unfiltered content that pushes boundaries. We’ve designed a truly unique dating show, and I can’t wait for viewers to see what Unwell is capable of.”
The new series is another impressive addition to Cooper’s expanding media empire. Her Spotify-exclusive podcast, which landed a $60 million deal in 2021, transitioned to a $125 million SiriusXM deal this year. In 2023, the Pennsylvania native, who now lives in Los Angeles, launched the Unwell Network, a Gen Z-focused content platform, and co-founded the media company Trending with her husband, Matt Kaplan. Her venture into television feels like a natural next step, especially given her experience hosting a live stream for NBC during the Paris Olympics.
The Forbes cover girl also created an electrolyte beverage label, Unwell Hydration last year, and the drink has become the official sponsor of the NWSL.
With Overboard for Love, Cooper is bringing her signature authenticity, wit and no-filter attitude to reality TV, promising a dating show that’s as wild as it is relatable. One thing’s for sure—this yacht is about to become the hottest spot on the high seas.