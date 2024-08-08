Alex Morgan Masters Pre-Game Fashion in Black Denim-on-Denim Set and Sneakers
Over the past few months, WNBA tunnel outfits have been garnering a lot of attention—and for good reason. This season, league players have taken their pre-game style up a notch, turning the tunnel into a red carpet.
But basketball isn’t the only sport in which we’re seeing greater attention given to pre-game fashion. When it comes to curated game day styles, other sports are following suit this season (if they weren’t already).
Alex Morgan has been showing up to NWSL matches in good style for years now. Her penchant for dressing well ahead of game time—and her particular brand of sporty chic style—isn’t new this season. But, given the uptick in pre-game style coverage, it is finally getting the credit it’s due.
In her summer roundup on Instagram, Morgan gave a little taste of one of her latest sleek game day styles, and we felt compelled to acknowledge it. While in no way over the top, it was the perfect example of her take on street style. The outfit featured a washed black denim skirt, which she paired with a a cropped knit top and a black denim jacket. To add a touch of sporty flare, the San Diego Wave FC striker added a pair of ankle socks and Nike sneakers.
Unlike much of the outfits we see in the WNBA tunnels (those that feel fit for the fashion runway), Morgan’s pre-game style is understated in the best way. We’re all for sporty chic, and the 35-year-old has mastered it.