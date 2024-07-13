Nika Mühl Wins Best Dressed in Diamond-Encrusted Denim Ahead of Seattle Storm Game
Three months into the WNBA season, experts are starting to make predictions about the Rookie of the Year award. And while we’re just as invested in the race—largely between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese—as everyone else, we’ve also been thinking about some other big time titles that need awarding. Among them, of course, is best dressed.
This season, tunnel fashion has been taken up a notch, and every week we find ourselves waiting for the pregame outfit roundups to drop. Each and every look from the likes of veterans Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike and rookies Nika Mühl, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink is curated down to the accessories (the sleek sunglasses, sparkling necklaces, mini handbags).
And it’s Mühl’s latest pregame look that we’re here to discuss. The Seattle Storm rookie is, in our books, certainly in the running for best dressed rookie this season. But we can say with confidence that she was definitely the best dressed on July 10.
Ahead of the Storm matchup with the Las Vegas Aces at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Wash., the 23-year-old showed up in what the Storm referred to as “denim with the bling”: diamond-encrusted jeans with a matching cropped jacket. She paired the set with silver high heels, silver earrings and—as is her habit—a pair of trendy sunglasses.
It wasn’t the first time that Mühl has put her sleek sense of fashion on display ahead of game time, and we’re certain it won’t be the last, either.