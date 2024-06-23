How Braxton Berrios Plans to Honor Alix Earle’s SI Swimsuit Digital Cover
As SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover model, Alix Earle was understandably overjoyed by the results of her photo shoot. The New Jersey native was photographed by Yu Tsai in Miami for her feature, which resulted in a beachside spread of photos and an after-party-inspired set of pics.
The day after her cover image was revealed to the world, Earle walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week on Saturday, June 1. We caught up with the 23-year-old content creator in the Sunshine State—and while she revealed that one of her younger sisters, Penelope, had a funny response to the cover, she also divulged how her boyfriend, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, reacted to the pic.
“He loved it. He is telling me he’s gonna frame it and put it in his house,” Earle shares. “He’s very supportive with everything, but he’s been absolutely, like, obsessed with it.”
And while it remains to be seen whether or not Berrios has followed through with framing the above photograph for his home, Earle shared some fun behind the scenes footage during Miami Swim Week on TikTok of the NFL star dancing around with a framed version of her cover as they celebrated the accomplishment with family and friends.
Earle and Berrios, 28, confirmed their relationship last November and have been inseparable ever since. He now makes regular appearances in her TikTok and Instagram content, where Earle has a combined 10.5 million followers.