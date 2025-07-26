Swimsuit

Alix Earle Was the Edgy Mermaid of Our Dreams in This Puka Shell-Adorned, Netted Bikini

The SI Swimsuit model posed for photographer Yu Tsai in Jamaica for the 2025 issue.

Ananya Panchal

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

It’s hard to pick just one standout moment from Alix Earle’s 2025 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Jamaica, but this edgy mermaidcore look certainly tops the list.

The 24-year-old embodied island glam with a hint of grit, slipping into a dramatic netted bikini adorned with tiny puka shells that shimmered under the Caribbean sun.

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The TikTok sensation was photographed by Yu Tsai in a stunning knit set from Anna Kosturova.

Earle flaunted her slim, sculpted figure in the Crochet Shell Goddess Halter Top ($150) and Crochet Shell Goddess Bikini Bottom ($135), two intricate handmade pieces crafted from soft cotton with mesh paneling and delicate detailing throughout. The top features a striking mesh neckline and is embellished with genuine cowrie shells that extend into attached, draped arm bracelets—a dramatic touch that makes this set feel more couture than swimwear. The matching bikini bottoms also feature real shells, along with elastic at the waist and legs for a snug, flattering fit.

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The ensemble struck the perfect balance between boho beach beauty and high-fashion edge. Styled by the SI Swimsuit team, Earle’s breezy blonde hair was worn in salty, tousled waves and her bronze glow and feathered brows gave her the ultimate sun-kissed finish.

Embrace your inner sea siren and shop the look now at annakosturova.com.

The content creator’s story with the brand began in 2024 when she opened the Swim Week runway show in Miami just days before being announced as the brand’s inaugural digital issue cover star. She returned this spring for her official debut in the fold—an emotional, full-circle moment.

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“Halfway through I was in the tent changing, and I just started tearing up,” the New Jersey native, who is the oldest of five siblings, revealed in a YouTube vlog at the time. “I was just like, ‘What is my life? What am I doing?’ [...] I really just felt confident out there, and it was just, like, a lot of fun.”

Her return to the franchise was on the heels of a breakout year. From starring in Super Bowl commercials for Carl’s Jr. and Poppi to becoming a partner and investor in SipMARGS and joining Dancing With the Stars, soon the Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host is everywhere—and she’s doing it all in style.

Earle also makes a cameo in the new Happy Gilmore 2 movie and Netflix comedy series Too Much.

