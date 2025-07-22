Alix Earle Confirms Cameo in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Alongside These SI Swimsuit Models
Alix Earle has now officially joined the list of SI Swimsuit models who will appear in Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2.
In one of her most recent TikTok videos, the first-ever SI Swimsuit digital cover model confirmed her cameo in the 2025 movie. She filmed herself getting ready for the New York premiere, and while doing so, she divulged all the details surrounding her involvement in the film and how her cameo was a product of a suggestion from one of Adam Sandler’s kids.
“Basically, one of the golfers goes on a press tour, and he stops on different shows and podcasts. So, I had a quick guest on Hot Mess. When this came to be, I was like ‘How did this happen?’” The influencer said.
She continued, “I’m like the biggest Adam Sandler fan, and they said that his daughter—Sunny or Sadie—said that one of the golfers should go on Hot Mess. So that’s the first clip of the movie. And then, there’s another one at the end [...] of me reacting to the tournament. It may only be 60 seconds total, but I'll take it.“
And the SI Swimsuit takeover of Happy Gilmore 2 didn’t just stop with Earle, as Paige Spiranac and Nelly Korda also have roles in the sequel. Brooks Koepka, 2024 Rookie of the Year Jena Sims’s husband, will also appear. While Korda and Koepka’s roles are currently unknown, Spiranac’s character was revealed in a teaser to be an employee at Dick’s Sporting Goods who allows Happy Gilmore (Sandler) to practice his swing on a virtual golf simulator.
It’s unclear as of right now if the models had a chance to share any scenes on-camera or hang out off-camera while on the set. Even so, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if they all shared the same sentiment as Earle, who was taken aback by all the huge Hollywood names she got a chance to share the screen with.
“I also don’t think I’ve done anything before with a real actor. But they’re acting was so good.” she expressed. “Everytime they started saying the lines, I thought they were just saying something to me. And then I was like ‘Oh my gosh. They’re actually in character right now.’ It was very cool to see.”
Happy Gilmore 2—featuring Earle, Koepka, Korda, Spiranac, and plenty of other familiar faces—officially premieres on Netflix on Friday, July 25. Check out the official trailer here.