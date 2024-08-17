Sabrina Carpenter Looks Dreamy As Ever in Sweet Blue Ab-Baring Ruffled Set
Sabrina Carpenter‘s outfits are getting shorter and sweeter in anticipation of her upcoming sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, slated for release on Aug. 23. The “Feather” singer, whose recent singles “Please Please Please” and “Espresso” have somehow both become the song of the summer, just stunned in a new Instagram post as she teased the new record.
The 25-year-old donned a baby blue frilly off-the-shoulder micro top and matching ruffled-edge underwear with a dainty white lace trim. She posed on her hands and knees in front of a vintage, cottagecore-decorated interior. Behind her was a cute antique couch with a white pillow that read the name of the album in neat blue lettering. The Pennsylvania native paired the flirty, feminine, ab-baring set with icy blue stilletos and a scrunchy single-leg garter as she served a bold, fierce smolder for the camera.
“officially 1 week until short n’ sweet!!!” she captioned the post. “made a limited edition bonus track vinyl just for you guys with a special song called ‘Needless to Say’ pre-order now while u can 💋.”
The Girl Meets World actress, who recently headlined San Francisco‘s Outside Lands music festival, accessorized with dangly statement earrings and opted for her signature glowy full glam look, including rosy cheeks, deep mauve lips, wispy lashes and feathered brows. Her gorgeous long blonde locks and bangs were freshly blown out and curled to perfection.
“I’m so ready Sabrina ask me how ready I am,” Claudia Sulewski commented.
“Patiently waiting…,” Sergio Kletnoy wrote.
“1 week and i haven’t fully mentally prepared yet!!!” the MTV account exclaimed.
“this is abt to b THE pop album of the year 🌟,” one fan gushed
“Blue is your color! Love the vinyl design too 😍,” another chimed.