Alix Earle Is a Gen-Z Elle Woods in Pink Power Suit at Harvard Business School
Alix Earle is channeling her inner Elle Woods as she steps into the iconic Legally Blonde character’s shoes and attends a class at Harvard Business School. The TikTok sensation jetted directly from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Palm Springs, Calif., to Boston to sit in on—and speak to—an Entrepreneurial Management class.
“I really feel like I’m back in school. I’m honestly really excited. I miss being in class, miss being a student. I’m going to do a little Q & A with the students at the end of class. I’m having my Elle Woods moment today,” she shared.
The 24-year-old mentioned that she would be spending the entire day on campus in Cambridge, going on a tour of the school and getting inducted into the Harvard Lampoon. Later in the day, the New Jersey native and Miami resident also gave an hour-long talk about leveraging social media, offering her tips and tricks on brand partnerships, investing in companies and scaling a personal brand.
“This is such a dream come true. This is like the biggest honor. I don’t know how to explain how giddy I am,” she continued in the TikTok vlog while getting ready on Tuesday morning.
And, you best believe Earle recreated all the iconic scenes from the 2001 classic film starring Reese Witherspoon while on campus. She donned a black blazer and tailored capris for class and later changed into a pink power suit featuring a cropped hot pink jacket with large diamond stud buttons from Nana Jacqueline, a matching knee-length skirt and pointed-toe pumps.
“Coachella to Harvard … what like it’s hard!?,” the SI Swimsuit model and former digital issue cover girl captioned an Instagram carousel showing off her chic, preppy outfit.
“Alexa Play “Perfect Day” by Hoku on Spotify,” Brandon Edelman commented.
“ur everything,” Tara Yummy added.
“ok this caption (and your look) is gooooood,” Carly Cardellino wrote.
“you really bent and snapped right back,” one fan cleverly referenced a line from the film.
“Okay slay 👏,” Beis stated.
“You deserve an award for this post 🏆,” Stephanie Hanna declared.
“Elle is that you ?? 😍,” Dry Bar chimed.
The Hot Mess podcast host even recreated Woods’s iconic admissions essay video, lip-syncing along to the original audio while driving onto campus, ordering a meal and strolling around with a fake stuffed animal dog—an ode to Bruiser Woods—in hand.
“goes to Harvard for one day,” she cheekily captioned the hilarious clip.