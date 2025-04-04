11 Elle Woods–Approved Bikinis That Serve Certified Girlboss Energy
What, like it’s hard to find the perfect pink bikini? With the Legally Blonde prequel series Elle officially in production—and Reese Witherspoon herself giving fans a sneak peek of rising star Lexi Minetree in the iconic role—it’s the perfect time to channel your inner Elle Woods. Whether you’re headed to the beach, planning a girls’ trip or just want to serve major main character energy poolside, we’ve rounded up 11 bikinis that would certainly make it onto Elle’s summer break packing list.
These SI Swimsuit-approved picks are flirty, feminine and oh-so powerful—just like our favorite Harvard Law student. Think hot pink cut-outs, crystal embellishments and bold Barbiecore brights that scream confidence and charm. After all, Woods didn’t just bend and snap her way through life—she did it in head-to-toe glam, proving that being stylish and smart are not mutually exclusive.
These dazzling, daring two-pieces meet the highest standards in both fashion and function. And just like Reese Witherspoon herself, they’re impossible to ignore. Find your perfect pink pick below—and don’t be surprised if the compliments start rolling in. After all, like Woods said herself: “Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed,” and these bikinis are here to prove it.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Vinca Hans, $99
This satiny hot pink string bikini is made to turn heads, with a fully adjustable triangle top and side-tie bottoms in cheeky or cheekiest cuts. Bonus: it comes with a cute matching neoprene zip bag for all your poolside essentials.
Satin Rose Petal Top, $142 and Sandra Pearl Bottom, $88
This gorgeous underwire top and ruched, pearl-embellished bottoms scream soft luxury—especially when paired with a fresh tan and a hint of rosy blush.
Juni Baby Pink Top, $79 and Bottom, $69
This sweet baby pink velvety-finish set features the cutest monochrome stitch detail and barely-there string ties.
Pink Snakeskin Triangle Top, $25 and Bottoms, $19
This pink snakeskin set puts an edgy twist on a classic Barbiecore moment, with white trim and adjustable ties adding an extra layer of cool. Made from partially recycled fabric, it’s bold, stylish and just the right amount of wild.
Island Blush Underwire Top, $62 and Y Cheeky Bottom, $60
This neon pink and white floral set is made for confident sun-soakers. The slim underwire top offers a flattering, bra-like fit with adjustable straps and a butterfly clasp, while the thong bottoms keep tan lines ultra-low and bring major Brazilian bombshell energy.
Marseille Barcelona Top, $38 and Lisbon Shorts, $38
A magenta suit is so Elle Woods. This vibrant set features a classic triangle top with the cutest gold charm and high-rise V-cut bottoms that flatter every curve.
Pink Ruffle Top, $29.95 and Cheeky Bottom, $19.95
If you’re after something a little more muted but still perfectly pink and feminine, this floral-meets-gingham set is a cottagecore dream. It features a sweet ruffled top and flattering high-leg bottoms for a soft, romantic vibe
Toast Bandeau, $68 and Boy Shorts, $68
This bandeau and boyshorts set is the ultimate sporty-chic look—perfect for water adventures or keeping tan lines to a minimum while still serving style.
Elaila Top, $34 and Summer Season Bottoms, $28
This sweet pink bikini gets a seaside mermaid twist with shimmery silver hardware and adjustable ruched bottoms—a dreamy blend of playful and polished.
Margot Balconette Top, $35 and Salma Low Rise Bottoms, $25
This ultra-flattering balconette top features delicate white trimming for a soft, feminine touch—paired with matching low-rise bottoms that offer just the right amount of coverage.
Teeny Bikini, $46.99
This minimalist bright pink suit is called “Teeny” for a reason—it’s perfect for catching an all-over tan and avoiding thick, mismatched lines.