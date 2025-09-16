Alix Earle Sparkled Like the Mirror Ball in This Bronze Goddess Crochet Suit in Jamaica
In honor of the Dancing With the Stars premiere tonight, we’re taking a moment to rewind to one of Alix Earle’s most dazzling looks from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 feature. Because if anyone deserves a mirrorball moment—on and off the dance floor—it’s her.
The 24-year-old was photographed by Yu Tsai on the beaches of Jamaica, where she stunned in a radiant bronze crochet bikini from Lybethras. The Flowers Crochet Bikini Set in “Old Gold” ($242) is handmade, designed to celebrate artisanal craftsmanship with a luxe beachside twist. The top featured intricate floral crochet motifs and the bottoms were cut from a soft, stretchy lana fabric, offering the perfect balance of comfort and edge.
Earle flaunted her sun-kissed glow and sculpted figure in the shimmering two-piece, which caught the light beautifully against the tropical backdrop. Styled with glowy glam, a bronzy highlight and her long blonde locks flowing in beachy waves, the New Jersey native looked right at home. The moment was pure Caribbean goddess meets main-character energy.
At the time, the TikTok star reflected on how surreal the whole experience was. “It’s so crazy actually seeing yourself in the print,” she said during the magazine’s May launch party. “I got it for the first time last night, and just being able to hold the images and being surrounded by everyone else in there is so surreal.”
And while her confidence was undeniable in every shot, the 2024 June digital issue cover girl is never afraid to admit when she’s out of her comfort zone—especially now as a contestant on DWTS Season 34.
“It’s been very humbling,” the Hot Mess podcast host recently said of the experience. “I learned I do not know how to move my hips, like, whatsoever. I thought I was doing a good job… until I watched back what we were recording on our phones.”
The Miami-based creator revealed that she and her DWTS pro partner, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, have been practicing five days a week for four hours at a time in preparation for the show’s premiere.
“I’m already bruised and beaten up,” she admitted, adding that the experience has been as challenging as it is exciting. “But it’s always been, like, a dream of mine—a dream, but also something I never thought I’d actually get to do. I’ve always been a fan of the show and of dance in general, so to be a part of it now is just so surreal.”
From striking swimwear shoots to rehearsing rumba routines, Earle is embracing every challenge—and doing it all with sparkle. Literally.
One thing’s for sure: Earle was built for the spotlight.