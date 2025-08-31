These Unreleased Alix Earle SI Swimsuit Photos Are a Masterclass in Modeling
Whether she was posing for the camera or getting her makeup touched up in between takes, Alix Earle brought poise, expertise and infectious energy to her second SI Swimsuit photo shoot. Featured in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, the New Jersey native traveled to sunny Jamaica, where she was photographed by Yu Tsai.
The 24-year-old, who made history last year as the brand’s first digital cover star, somehow topped her debut shoot this year, delivering true beauty—inside and out.
Alix Earle behind the scenes SI Swimsuit photos
As summer starts to come to a close, we’re feeling particularly nostalgic for the photo shoots in the 2025 issue, and we’re releasing never-before-seen behind the scenes peeks at the stunning features. Of course, that includes Earle.
This year’s issue marked the first time Earle appeared in print after landing the inaugural digital cover in June 2024. Styled in crochet, bright colors and patterns, the content creator embraced Jamaican culture while posing by the water.
In these behind the scenes snaps, Earle delivered expert poses as her glowy makeup and flowy golden blonde hair blew in the breeze. Ahead of her debut SI Swimsuit shoot last year, she disclosed that photo shoots could sometimes be her “worst nightmare,” but that she felt comfortable with the team.
“I’m also not a model, so it’s kind of scary for me when I go to photo shoots,” she admitted at the time.
Without a doubt, however, Earle brought even more confidence to Year 2—proving her modeling skills once more.
It helped that Earle’s second shoot with SI Swimsuit reunited her with Tsai, who she’s gushed over.
“I definitely was a little bit more comfortable with the SI team at this shoot, and I understood how much they hype you up and make you feel comfortable on set, so I think I was a little bit more confident going into it,” Earle told us on the red carpet ahead of the launch party this May.
“Yu Tsai [is] so talented with his photography, so I knew I could trust him to get the right angles, and he puts me into all the poses,” Earle added. “He’s like, ‘Bend your leg this way, grab the tree there.’ So I went into it with a little bit more trust.”
From smiles to smolders in between takes, Earle was positively glowing for her day on set in Jamaica, an experience she called “a dream come true.”
“I just cannot believe I’m here,” she added in her TikTok vlog from the trip.
No matter the location or the look, Earle was simply breathtaking in Jamaica. And she didn’t just look great—her positivity and determination drove the shoot.
“I mean, it’s so crazy actually, seeing yourself in the print,” Earle shared with us at the launch party. “I got it for the first time last night, and just being able to hold the images and being surrounded by everyone else in there is so surreal. Salma Hayek [Pinault] on the cover, I’m like, ‘How am I in here?’ And it’s just so surreal, such a dream.”
If there’s one thing Earle’s journey with SI Swimsuit proves, it’s that she can do anything she sets her mind to. 2025 has been a particularly momentous year for the influencer, who appeared in multiple Super Bowl commercials, launched her SipMARGS drinks and landed a role on Dancing With the Stars Season 34.
Earle will join fellow celebs such as Robert Irwin, Jen Affleck and more for the upcoming season of DWTS, which premieres on Tuesday, September 16. The full cast list will be announced on September 3. There’s no doubting her experience stepping out of her comfort zone with SI Swimsuit and honing her skills in such a short amount of time has prepared her to take on this new opportunity.