Alix Earle Styles Bright Coastal Summer Fashion in White Strapless Dress
This past weekend, content creator Alix Earle hosted “Hot Mess at Sea,” a ticketed yacht party off the coast of New York in celebration of her popular podcast, Hot Mess.
Fittingly, blue was the theme for the night, she said in a “get ready with me” video before the event. But, at the end of the day, Earle couldn’t resist the pull of a white chiffon gown that she has had in her closet—and been itching to wear—for a while now. The strapless number, which featured a delicate neck scarf, a silver starfish detail and an open back, was what Earle referred to as her “white jellyfish” dress.
She paired the textured pick with a pair of silver and clear heels, a silver quilted handbag and a messy up-do to go with the coastal theme. It was a quintessential summer out East look with just enough unique detailing to add some intrigue.
Joined by her family and friends (boyfriend Braxton Berrios included), Earle took to the boat party in her under-the-sea-inspired outfit for what appears to have been the party of the summer. Dutifully, her followers showed up in droves and dressed in various shades of blue in accordance with the theme.
It has been a fashionable summer for the 23-year-old, and dressing to the nines for her very own party was certainly on brand. Earle hasn’t made any promises as of yet, but given how successful her first Hot Mess party was, we’re inclined to think that she will host similar affairs in the future.