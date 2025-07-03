Alix Earle Is ‘Playing Mermaids’ in This Vibrant Red-Orange Two-Piece
Alix Earle is soaking up the sun and leaning into her inner mermaid during a dreamy girls’ trip through Europe. The TikTok sensation has been bouncing from city to city, blending business with pleasure as she takes a much-needed break amid a packed schedule filled with brand deals, modeling campaigns, events, sponsorships and professional meetings.
Her latest stop is the Croatian coast, where the 24-year-old shared a carousel of idyllic snaps from a day spent swimming, boating and lounging dockside with friends. In the cover image, Earle was photographed from behind, sitting on a dock beside a friend with vibrant blue-green waters and a towering rock formation in the background. It’s giving peak summer vacation energy.
She wore a bold, striped red-orange two-piece from Frankies Bikinis featuring a flirty tie-front top and cheeky boyshort-style bottoms. While the exact set has since sold out, fans can still shop similar styles at frankiesbikinis.com.
In the second slide, Earle held up a baby octopus with a gleeful expression, accessorizing with a colorful beaded necklace and a straw Miu Miu sun hat for extra flair (and sun protection). A later photo revealed a full view of the swimsuit from the front as she posed on a boat, showing off her sun-kissed glow, toned figure and relaxed, beachy glam.
“Playing mermaids 🧜♀️🧜♀️🧜♀️,” the Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host captioned the post, which quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of likes and enthusiastic comments from fans and friends alike.
“Cutest ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Bridget Bahl, the founder of The Bar, commented. Earle has been spotted wearing tons of pieces from the brand for her travel days, including the red and white striped summer tank and pants, as well as the short-sleeved terry sweatshirt. Shop more at the--bar.com.
“Emmah cleor and Alix,” Keegan McManus wrote, referencing the mermaid show H2O: Just Add Water.
“Never wanted to be on vacation more 🔥,” Capri Blue added.
“GORG 😍,” Frankies Bikinis chimed.
“Perfect mama,” Sally Carden declared.
Earle, who was recently announced as part of the cast for the next season of Dancing With the Stars, is remaining booked and busy. She made her SI Swimsuit debut as the cover of the brand’s inaugural digital issue last June and just returned for the 2025 print magazine after a glamorous shoot in Jamaica with Yu Tsai.
She also starred in two high-profile Super Bowl commercials for Carl’s Jr. and Poppi and played a major role in the relaunch of canned cocktail brand SipMARGS, joining the company as an investor, partner and the face of its latest campaign.