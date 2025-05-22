Alix Earle Joins Season 34 of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ Posts Adorable Video to Celebrate
Alix Earle is trading in her pool floaties and SipMARGS drinks for some dancing shoes and ballroom attire. That’s right, this social media superstar and SI Swimsuit model is officially joining the Dancing with the Stars season 34 cast!
Earle, who first joined the SI Swimsuit family back in 2024 with a photo shoot in Miami, took to her Instagram this week to share the exciting news with the world. She did so by way of an adorable video featuring her hilariously trying and failing to do “The Whisk”—a dance trend currently taking TikTok by storm. While she admitted she might not have the moves to pull off the trend just yet, she noted in the video that she certainly plans to learn a thing or two during the upcoming season of the popular dance series.
Earle is the second of the season 34 celebrity reveals, the first of which was Robert Irwin, son of the late and great Steve Irwin. In addition to Earle and Irwin, the confirmed cast for the upcoming installment includes celebrity judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, while the co-hosts for the show will be Julianne Hough and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Alfonso Ribeiro.
Thrilled about her latest opportunity, the Hot Mess podcast host stopped by Good Morning America to talk all about why she decided to take a dip into the Dancing with the Stars pool, as well as what she’s looking forward to the most.
“I mean, I’ve always been a fan of Dancing with the Stars. I used to watch it when I was so young with my grandma. She would always say to me, ‘Maybe one day, you can be on there,’” Earle said. “I was so in love with dance, and when this opportunity came to me, it was like ‘What can I do next? Where can I take this?’ I’m ready to challenge myself. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun, so it was a very obvious answer to say yes.”
She also shared with the daytime news outlet that even though she has some experience in dance, she’s never done ballroom, much less danced with a partner. But that’s not going to stop her, as she plans to make the most of her time on the show, and is looking forward to seeing how her future dance partner pushes her to be the best version of herself.
“I would be grateful to be with anyone,” Earle responded when asked who she wants to be her dance partner. “I think they’re all so talented. I’m just looking for a partner that’s going to be a good time, a good friend and really push me to be my best.”
Dancing with the Stars season 34 will release in Fall 2025 on ABC. An official release date and full cast announcement will be revealed later.