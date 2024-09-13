Angel Reese Reinvents Space-Age Fashion Courtside in Two-Tone Metallic Sweat Set
If there’s one silver lining to WNBA rookie Angel Reese’s late-season injury, it’s the opportunity it has presented for the athlete to carry her tunnel fashion to the court. She’s no longer dressing in the Chicago Sky uniform for games, giving her the chance to display her own sense of style all game long.
In the two games since she hurt her wrist (which took place in a home court matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks on Sept. 6), Reese has taken full advantage of this new reality. At first, she kept with the home team theme, opting for a Sky blue-inspired outfit, complete with wide-leg sweatpants and a black crop top.
Her outfit for the Sky’s Sept. 11 game against the Washington Mystics was likewise sporty chic, but rather than springing for Sky blue, the athlete chose to take on space-age fashion. Of course, that sort of style can manifest itself in various ways, but it almost invariably involves metallics in one way or other.
Courtside on Wednesday night, Reese blended her characteristic sporty chic style with the space-age aesthetic, coming away with an outfit composed of metallic pieces. She paired dark silver sweat pants with a cropped black V-neck for a shiny two-tone look. To that, she added a sequined gray shoulder bag and thick black-framed glasses.
With four regular season games remaining for the Sky, Reese still has plenty of chances to show off her courtside style. And we have no doubt she’ll do just that.