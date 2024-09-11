Angel Reese Styles Chicago Sky Blue Sweats With Black Crop for a Sporty Chic Courtside Look
Angel Reese is out for the rest of the WNBA season, but she isn’t letting an injury stop her from styling good tunnel fashion.
Throughout her rookie season, the 22-year-old has made a point of putting her best foot forward where pre-game looks are concerned. Just as she has been dominant in her Chicago Sky uniform, she has been at the forefront of the elevated game day fashion movement. For Reese, that has taken various forms. On some game days this season, she rocked sleek streetwear styles. Others, she opted for a dressed-down sporty chic outfit.
And though she won’t don her uniform for the remainder of the season, she’ll still be found courtside during Sky games—and in the tunnel beforehand. On Sept. 8, Reese arrived to Wintrust Arena in Chicago ahead of the Sky’s matchup with the Dallas Wings in a look that proved her continued dedication to the squad.
Reese paired wide-leg Sky blue sweatpants with a simple black crop top, silver and white sneakers and a variety of diamond-encrusted bracelets and necklaces. The pants, top and shoes all came from her recent collection with Reebok, the sportswear company that signed a brand deal with the athlete in the fall of 2023.
With five Sky games left in the regular season, we’re sure we haven’t seen the last of Reese’s courtside style this year. In any case, the athlete undoubtedly has a long career—and lots of opportunities for tunnel fashion—ahead of her. We can’t wait to see what’s next.