Angel Reese Turns Polarizing Capri Trend Into Sporty Chic Courtside Style
This past summer, the powers that be in the fashion world made at least one thing crystal clear: capri pants are well and truly back. Initally popularized in the mid-twentieth century, the style first made a comeback in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But ever-evolving trends saw the pants lose out to looser, longer options in the past decade—only to come back in vogue in the past couple years.
And though we can say with certainty that they are now in style once again, we likewise acknowledge that they remain polarizing. Like most fashion trends, capris aren’t for everyone. But those who do lean into the increasingly popular style don’t do it half-heartedly.
Take Angel Reese, for example. When she decided to take on the cropped pants trend, she likewise decided to add her own personal flare to it. While most adherents to the trend opt for an elevated capri look, the WNBA rookie chose to blend the style with her personal penchant for sporty chic attire on the sidelines of the Chicago Sky’s Sept. 15 home game.
She ended up with an outfit composed of charcoal gray capri sweatpants (unlike the business chic pairs that we are used to seeing), a black tank and a cropped black Prada jacket. Reese rounded out the courtside look with a pair of sleek white and silver sneakers.
Like her typical courtside and tunnel fashion looks, her latest was a testament to her appreciation for sporty street style—and the sweatpant capris were the perfect trendy addition.