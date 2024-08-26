Angel Reese Rocks Bright Yellow Mesh Chicago Jersey, Trendy Jorts Ahead of Sky Game
After a month-long hiatus, the WNBA returned to action a little over a week ago. And with play came the highly anticipated return of pregame outfits, too.
This season has introduced the W's most loyal—and newfound—fans to the excitement of pregame dressing. For the athletes taking the floor, the ritual is part of the matchup. For the fans attending the games (and those at home), the tunnel fashion show is simply an added bonus—another chance to see their favorite players shine.
The veterans and rookies alike have stepped up their fashion choices this season. Take Angel Reese, for example. The Chicago Sky rookie has really come into her own where both professional basketball and fashion are concerned. On the court, she’s a difference-maker. In the tunnel, she turns heads.
Her most recent pregame look is a testament to just that. The 22-year-old stepped out for a home game against the Las Vegas Aces in an outfit calibrated to impress. She wore a pair of trendy knee-length denim shorts, a yellow mesh Chicago jersey and a pair of brown knee-high boots to match. Reese accessorized with a small brown handbag, a chunky gold chain choker and, as always, a pair of chic sunglasses.
Unfortunately, Reese and her teammates were unable to pull out the win, losing 77-75 to the Aces. But we know one thing for sure: The LSU alum definitely wins best-dressed in our eyes. The squad will gear up for another home game against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday.