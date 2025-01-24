Ariana Grande Is a Vision in Pink Satin Corset Dress Out With Ethan Slater After Oscar Nom
Ariana Grande has a lot to celebrate right now. Coming off of her mega-hit Wicked, which just hit $710 million at the global box office, the two-time Grammy Award winner is being recognized for her incredible performance as Glinda. The 31-year-old was nominated for several prestigious awards, including the Golden Globe, BAFTA Award and SAG Award, and now, she can add “Academy Award nominee” to her résumé.
Hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang and actress Rachel Sennott, the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced on Thursday, Jan. 23 and it came as no surprise that Grande was nominated for Best Supporting Actress. Wicked saw 10 total nominations, also including Best Picture, Best Actress (Cynthia Erivo), Best Original Score (John Powell, Stephen Schwartz) and more.
Continuing on with promotion for the film, Grande was in London, England when she found out about the incredible nomination, and last night she was spotted stepping out in style alongside her boyfriend and Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater. According to the Daily Mail, the pair were spotted leaving a studio and heading into a black van for their next destination. For the first-time Oscar nominee, she was as delicate and feminine as ever wearing a pretty light pink, short-sleeved satin corset dress from Schiaparelli (6800 €).
Grande styled her hair back in a high bun and wore her signature doe-eyed makeup, consisting of light eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and a pink glossy lip. For accessories, she added the Mini Anatomy Jewelry Bag from Schiaparelli (5500 €) and taupe satin pointed close-toed heels. As for Slater, the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical actor opted for a multi-colored striped sweater, blue slacks, Old Skool Vans sneakers ($70) and a black cap.
The couple, who were first reported to be dating in July 2023, have kept the celebrations going since the Oscar nominations were announced yesterday morning. On Instagram, Slater snapped a pic of Grande in nothing but an oversized cream-colored sweater, looking outside while holding pink balloons. “my heart,” one comment read. The “We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” singer shared the same photo to her own IG grid.
“I sobbed,” Grande shared of her initial reaction to hearing her name being called during the nominations. “I actually haven’t stopped sobbing since then. It’s been really overwhelming.”
“I’m in London. I just got out of the bath,” Grande told Variety soon after the news. “Oh! My therapist is calling to congratulate me. Hold on. I’ll tell her I’ll be right back. Oh my god, I’m sorry. I don’t even know what to say. It’s really hard to speak. I just got off the phone with my mom and my best friends and Kristin Chenoweth. And I have been texting with Cynthia [Erivo] and Jon [M. Chu] all morning.”
Also on Thursday, Grande appeared on The Graham Norton Show alongside guests Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon, Don Gilet and Olly Alexander, wearing a gorgeous sleeveless Chanel gown featuring embellishment on the bodice and floral embroidery throughout the rest.
“picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition,” Grande wrote on Instagram. “i cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise. i’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. i’m so proud of you, tiny. thank you again, from the bottom of my heart, for this acknowledgement.”
The Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 2.