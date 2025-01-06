Ariana Grande Is Positively Angelic in Vintage Strapless Gown on Golden Globes Red Carpet
We can always count on singer-actress Ariana Grande to serve major looks when she steps out, and tonight’s Golden Globe Awards is no exception. The 31-year-old, who not only released her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine in 2024 but also starred in the box office hit Wicked, was a highly anticipated guest at the prestigious event and she hasn’t disappointed. The “Yes, And?” singer is nominated for her first Golden Globe this year for her supporting role as Glinda in the Jon M. Chu musical.
Wicked, which is now the highest-grossing film based on a Broadway musical, is nominated for four total awards at the Golden Globes, also including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Cynthia Erivo’s performance as Elphaba and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. When celebrating her nomination, Grande said she was “floored and honored” and “crying (of course).”
Grande, who is being praised as stealing the show in Wicked, looked like an absolute princess on the Golden Globes red carpet, wearing a gold floor-length strapless gown featuring a gorgeously detailed top of sequined patterns and a bow in the back. She complemented the dress with white elbow-long satin gloves and ivory closed-toed pointed heels and styled her hair up in a wavy ponytail with her bangs slicked to the side. Her glam is gorgeous, as expected, with a light shimmery eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and a pink lip.
Is anyone else seriously getting Cinderella or even Bridgerton vibes from this look? She looks fantastic. As reported by Cosmopolitan, the gown is vintage Givenchy Haute Couture from 1966.
On Friday night, Grande was celebrated for her performance in Wicked at the Palm Springs International Film Festival where she received the Rising Star Award by actress and friend Jennifer Coolidge. The Florida native joked about the award in her acceptance speech, poking fun at the irony that she’s been a notable name in the entertainment industry for years now. “I've been performing since I was a child, so I never thought at the age of 31 I would be hearing the words ‘rising star’ again, so I wanted to start by thanking my two friends: Botox and Juvederm,” she hilariously said.
Grande later revealed while speaking to Entertainment Tonight that she’s “four years clean” from Botox, wanting to remain transparent as a cosmetics brand founder. The multi-talented celeb founded R.E.M. Beauty in 2021.
At the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Grande impressed with a strapless silver floor-length gown featuring a full hoop skirt resembling Glinda’s bubble in Wicked, while she surprised fans with a black calf-length gown featuring feminine layers with lace and a white rose on Saturday at Variety’s 10 Directors To Watch & Creative Impact Awards.
Ahead of the event today, Grande took to her Instagram story to share a message of gratitude with her 376 million followers. “all i can think about this afternoon and all morning is how deeply grateful i am to have been able to do this work and to have spent these years with Galinda... i’m floating with gratitude today and cannot wait to celebrate all of the beautiful art that was made this year with my Ozian family and with all of our new friends...! happy Golden Globes day,” she excitedly wrote.
Grande is expected to receive her first Academy Award nomination for her role as Glinda, with Variety predicting she will even win in the category of Best Supporting Actress. The nominations will be announced on Friday, Jan. 17.