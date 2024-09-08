Ashley Graham Brings Old Hollywood Glamour to New York Fashion Week in Gold Goddess Gown
Ashley Graham has officially kicked off her series of phenomenal New York Fashion Week looks with the most stunning golden goddess-inspired gown. The mom of three, who shares her kids Roman, Isaac and Malachi with husband Justin Ervin, showed off her curves in a beautiful satin-finish yellow-gold gown from Hector Maclean, featuring a plunging cowl neck, halter straps, textured corseted bodice and a thigh-high single-leg slit.
The Nebraska native attended the Harper’s Bazaar cocktail party at Manhattan’s Le Veau d’Or on Sept. 4 in the ensemble. Stylist Emily Evans paired the glamorous dress with gold Suzanne Kalan earrings, Gianvito Rossi heels and a gold Jimmy Choo clutch. Graham’s makeup was super flawless and glowy, including a chiseled, luminous base, feathered brows, rosy cheeks and a glossy pink-nude lip, courtesy of makeup artist Nadia. Her long dark brown locks were super smooth and sophisticated, done by Danielle Priano, with an elevated side part and structured loose waves.
“the @vogue app saw it first 🍯,” the three-time SI Swimsuit star, who made history as the first plus-sized model to grace the cover of the issue in 2016, captioned the carousel that she shared with her 21.4 million Instagram followers.
Graham, who has been a modeling and fashion industry staple for decades, is also the author of A Kids Book About Beauty as well as the cohost of competition series Side Hustlers. She uses her platform to advocate for size diversity and inclusion on runways and in magazines and is constantly inspiring women to stand up for themselves and take charge of their careers.