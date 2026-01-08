5 Times SI Swimsuit Stars Made a Statement in Denim Shorts—and How You Can, Too
If your jean shorts are stored away until springtime, these SI Swimsuit snapshots may convince you to dive into your closet and take them right back out.
For years, brand models have paired the staple bottoms with their swimwear across the globe. Today, we’re taking a look at how you can channel denim shorts in varying styles in your own wardrobe, courtesy of these snaps taken across the 2020s.
Duckie Thot in Puerto Rico
During her sophomore campaign in Puerto Rico, Thot repped a pair of low-rise Diesel shorts overtop a bright white suit. The asymmetrical top and strappy bottoms (both from Sara Cristina) clung to the model’s frame as she smiled on the Caribbean shoreline.
Ellie Thumann in Bermuda
Thumann, a three-time brand model, headed to Bermuda for her 2025 SI Swimsuit photo shoot and added a pair of KSUBI jean shorts over her cheetah print string bikini bottoms from Lybethras. If you’re loving this look, you can match the model with your go-to printed suit and a statement bucket hat (hers is from Eugenia Kim).
Emily DiDonato in Saratoga, Wyo.
At the turn of the decade, DiDonato traveled to Saratoga, Wyo., where she channeled her inner cowgirl. While the brand staple paired denim Momokrom bottoms with a DION LEE suit and Eric Javits hat, you can replicate the look with any neutral-colored top, high-waisted shorts and your favorite western-inspired accessories.
Tunde Oyeneyin at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show
While we won’t be seeing Oyeneyin’s rookie campaign until the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue hits newsstands, we’ll be revisiting her jaw-dropping SI Swimsuit Runway Show debut in the meantime. Match with the latest Swim Search winner with a string suit, a denim vest and shorts. She donned a two-toned Oh Polly bikini with Heidi Fish denim as she strutted the catwalk last May.
Vita Sidorkina in Saratoga, Wyo.
Sidorkina rang in her third SI Swimsuit shoot—following back-to-back stints in Curaçao (2017) and Nevis (2018)—with this nostalgic feature in Wyoming in 2020. A highlight of the model’s ensemble was this pair of suede boots from Charles David, which were styled with her Understated Leather shorts and Frankies Bikinis swim top. Try recreating this look with your go-to knee-high boots.
