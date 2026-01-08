Swimsuit

5 Times SI Swimsuit Stars Made a Statement in Denim Shorts—and How You Can, Too

If you have a pair in your wardrobe, you’re one step closer to twinning with our brand models.

Bailey Colon

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

If your jean shorts are stored away until springtime, these SI Swimsuit snapshots may convince you to dive into your closet and take them right back out.

For years, brand models have paired the staple bottoms with their swimwear across the globe. Today, we’re taking a look at how you can channel denim shorts in varying styles in your own wardrobe, courtesy of these snaps taken across the 2020s.

Duckie Thot in Puerto Rico

Duckie Thot
Duckie Thot was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Sara Cristina. Shorts by Diesel. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

During her sophomore campaign in Puerto Rico, Thot repped a pair of low-rise Diesel shorts overtop a bright white suit. The asymmetrical top and strappy bottoms (both from Sara Cristina) clung to the model’s frame as she smiled on the Caribbean shoreline.

Ellie Thumann in Bermuda

Ellie Thumann poses for the 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit top by Andi Bagus. Swimsuit bottom by Lybethras. Shorts by KSUBI. Hat by Eugenia Kim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Thumann, a three-time brand model, headed to Bermuda for her 2025 SI Swimsuit photo shoot and added a pair of KSUBI jean shorts over her cheetah print string bikini bottoms from Lybethras. If you’re loving this look, you can match the model with your go-to printed suit and a statement bucket hat (hers is from Eugenia Kim).

Emily DiDonato in Saratoga, Wyo.

Emily DiDonato was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo., wearing a black halter bikini top and denim shorts.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by DION LEE. Shorts by Momokrom. Hat by Eric Javits. Belt by Isabel Marant. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

At the turn of the decade, DiDonato traveled to Saratoga, Wyo., where she channeled her inner cowgirl. While the brand staple paired denim Momokrom bottoms with a DION LEE suit and Eric Javits hat, you can replicate the look with any neutral-colored top, high-waisted shorts and your favorite western-inspired accessories.

Tunde Oyeneyin at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show

Tunde Oyeneyin walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Tunde Oyeneyin on the SI Swimsuit runway at the W South Beach. Swimsuit by Oh Polly. Denim by Heidi Fish. / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

While we won’t be seeing Oyeneyin’s rookie campaign until the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue hits newsstands, we’ll be revisiting her jaw-dropping SI Swimsuit Runway Show debut in the meantime. Match with the latest Swim Search winner with a string suit, a denim vest and shorts. She donned a two-toned Oh Polly bikini with Heidi Fish denim as she strutted the catwalk last May.

Checkout more denim swimwear looks at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show here!

Vita Sidorkina in Saratoga, Wyo.

Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis.
Vita Sidorkina was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. Shorts by Understated Leather. Boots by Charles David. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Sidorkina rang in her third SI Swimsuit shoot—following back-to-back stints in Curaçao (2017) and Nevis (2018)—with this nostalgic feature in Wyoming in 2020. A highlight of the model’s ensemble was this pair of suede boots from Charles David, which were styled with her Understated Leather shorts and Frankies Bikinis swim top. Try recreating this look with your go-to knee-high boots.

For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!

More fashion

feed

Published |Modified
Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

Home/Fashion