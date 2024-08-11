Steph Curry Is ‘Star-Struck’ by These Two Female Olympians
Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, two things were top of mind for the U.S. men’s basketball team. First, a fifth consecutive gold medal. Second, the opportunity to watch (and perhaps meet) gymnastics icon Simone Biles.
They weren’t alone in that wish. The viewership averages for the U.S. women’s gymnastics team finals topped that of the 2024 NBA Finals and the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite taking place during a workday, everyone was tuned in to watch the “Golden Girls” reclaim the gold medal. And the men’s basketball team certainly got their wish—a chance to see Biles in action.
For Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry, you could probably call it a pinch-me moment. Though regarded as one of the best basketball players of all time, he still manages to get star-struck at the sight of other outstanding performers. Of all the Olympians competing at this year’s games, there are two female athletes who Curry is completely in awe of: Biles, of course, and track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.
According to NBC Sports reporter Kerith Burke, Curry admitted as much in an interview on the ground in Paris. And we can’t really blame him, either. Biles’s Paris games performance solidified her status as the greatest gymnast to ever do it. And McLaughlin-Levrone? She has now broken the world record in the 400-meter hurdles on six separate occasions.
Even if we were as talented as Curry, we’d also feel compelled to give the pair their flowers.