Barbara Palvin’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

Barbara Palvin has taken over our fashion feeds this week, and it’s easy to see why.

ICYMI, the four-time SI Swimsuit star rocked the runway at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, Oct. 18, hitting the catwalk six weeks after welcoming her first child with husband Dylan Sprouse. The milestone marked Palvin’s fifth stint with the beloved brand, having previously appeared on the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2012, 2018, 2024 and 2025.

Overall, the Hungarian model has a long history in the fashion industry. Alongside her work with Victoria’s Secret, she’s walked the catwalk for beloved designers like Prada, Miu Miu and Vivienne Westwood, and she’s a brand ambassador for Armani Beauty and Longines. As if that weren’t impressive enough, she’s appeared on the covers of several major magazines, including Vogue, GQ, Harper’s Bazaar, and many more.

As noted above, Palvin also has a storied history with SI Swimsuit, having appeared in the magazine four times between 2016 and 2019. Needless to say, we’re fans of the star’s fierce fashion, so we’re looking back at a few of our favorite bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments from Palvin over the years!

Palvin’s personal seaside style

Starting with Palvin’s personal seaside style, the model often opts for sultry two-pieces with unique cuts and daring details. From off-the-shoulder tops to high-cut bottoms, she loves an unexpected silhouette, though she’s also down to rock a cool one-piece when the occasion calls for it. Scroll on to see a few standout examples from the model’s Instagram account.

Styling a one-sleeve swimsuit from Revolve

Proving a black two-piece is always a moment

Sporting some spots while snorkeling

Channeling Old Hollywood energy in a high-waisted bikini

Lounging poolside in a sleek Victoria’s Secret set

Looking luxe in a scalloped string bikini

Preparing for her vacation in a sporty leopard swimsuit

Giggling in gingham while paddling on the water

Bringing cowgirl cool vibes to a classic black one-piece

Embracing her “wanderlust” in a terrific two-toned look

Enjoying the shade in a chic black monokini

Palvin’s SI Swimsuit style

As we mentioned above, Palvin has posed for SI Swimsuit four times, making her unforgettable debut in Turks and Caicos in 2016. She returned a year later for a fabulous feature in Curaçao, embracing vibrant colors and stunning string bikinis. In 2017, she traveled to the Bahamas with the brand to model some unexpected seaside styles (including several long-sleeve looks). Most recently, she strutted her stuff on the sand in Costa Rica for a dreamy shoot, styling multiple marvelous monokinis. Scroll on to see a few of our favorite looks from each feature.

Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Bruna Malcuelli. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Southwood For Sauvage Swimwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in Curaçao, | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Indie Soul. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Dolores Cortes. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

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