Barbara Palvin Shares How She Prepped for Victoria’s Secret Runway After Welcoming First Child

Barbara Palvin made headlines over the weekend after she returned to the runway for the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Marking her fifth stint with the brand, the model’s catwalk comeback gained attention online after viewers learned she and her husband, Dylan Sprouse, welcomed their first child last month. Ahead of the annual event, the four-time SI Swimsuit star sat down with Page Six for an exclusive chat, where she opened up about how she prepared for the fashion-forward feat.

For those unaware, Palvin and Sprouse—who have been together since 2018 and tied the knot in 2023—announced on social media that they’d welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Monday, Sept. 28, after sharing that they were expecting at the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Then, one day later, Sprouse revealed the child’s name was Sylvie on an episode of the Wildmen podcast.

And on Sunday, Oct. 18, Palvin was ready to hit the catwalk again. In a backstage video Page Six shared, Palvin rocked a sultry black lace look as her hair and glam squad got her ready for her runway return. There, she exclusively told the outlet that, while preparing for her return, she felt her body had “bounced back, luckily, quickly.”

“... I don’t think I’ve ever been healthier,” the model said, in part, about her pre-show preparation. “During pregnancy, I really wanted to make sure baby girl was healthy, so I would always [eat] organic foods. And now postpartum, because I’m breastfeeding, I wanted to make sure I was eating good. So that’s how I prepped: I just let my body heal on its own and did some light exercises, but nothing crazy.”

Needless to say, Palvin—who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2016 in Turks and Caicos—was as angelic as ever on the runway, with countless fans and famous friends sharing their love for the new mother on social media.

“Literally the queen,” Olympian and fellow SI Swimsuit star Suni Lee penned.

“MOTHER IS MOTHERING! 🩷,” one commenter quipped.

“A real-life Wonder Woman!” Another user added, “Endlessly proud of you.”

Still, fans online weren’t the only ones enamored by the model’s performance! Palvin’s husband was also spotted in the audience, cheering on his wife from the sidelines. In a now-viral clip shared by content creator Kate Bartlett, Sprouse stood as Palvin passed by, sweetly shouting, “Now we’re talking!” as he applauded.

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