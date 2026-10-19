All the Must-See Moments at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

In case you missed it, the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was this Sunday, Oct. 18. From high-energy performances to A-list surprises—the annual event had no shortage of viral moments, and we’re taking a look back at just a handful of our favorites!

Oh, and—if you’re feeling a little FOMO after missing the show—worry not, fashion-forward friends! The program is currently streaming on Victoria’s Secret’s YouTube channel.

SI Swimsuit stars bring style to the pre-show pink carpet

Ahead of the runway, several SI Swimsuit stars—including Olivia Dunne, XANDRA, Camille Kostek and more—stopped by the pre-show pink carpet in sultry styles, channeling several of this year’s biggest trends. To see a few of our personal fave looks, click here!

Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio celebrate major milestones

On social media, Victoria’s Secret shared a backstage video showing Lima and Ambrosio, who celebrated their 21st and 20th Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows, respectively, receiving sweet pink mini cakes. In the caption, the brand penned, “A combined 41 years of these Angels on the runway? An absolute piece of cake. 🎂 Congrats [Lima] and [Ambrosio]!”

Gisele Bündchen teases long-awaited runway return

The show started with a bang when Bündchen appeared in a sultry montage to introduce the runway. As People reported, while the model didn’t appear on the catwalk, she did tease her highly anticipated runway return after her 2015 retirement at the end of the show, coyly telling viewers, “You’ll be seeing more of me soon.”

Megan Thee Stallion brings “Hot Girl” angelic energy

2021 SI Swimsuit cover model Megan Thee Stallion brought the house down with an incredible live performance of her hits “Her” and “Body.” The Grammy Award-winning recording artist rocked a breathtaking black-and-silver set featuring striking silver metallic wings. Our only criticism? We wish the performance was even longer!

Barbara Palvin hits the catwalk after welcoming first child

Four-time SI Swimsuit star Palvin returned to the Victoria’s Secret catwalk for her fifth spin—previously walking in 2012, 2018, 2024 and 2025—just over a month after she and her husband, Dylan Sprouse, welcomed their first child. Truth be told, the top comment on the show’s YouTube video really summed up our thoughts best: “Palvin walking a global runway 6 weeks postpartum while I need 3 business days to recover from a mild trip to the grocery store LOL.”

More SI Swimsuit stars rock the runway

Still, Megan Thee Stallion and Palvin weren’t the only SI Swimsuit family members to make waves at the show! While many models were in the audience, several SI Swimsuit stars also took a turn on the runway, including Gabi Moura, Ashley Graham, Yumi Nu, Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk.

Nicole Kidman’s relatable reaction to Tate McRae’s performance

McRae also took the stage at the annual event, singing a medley of her hits “Sports Car” and “Dear God,” plus her latest single “Housewife,” which just dropped last week. The singer rocked a sultry red set for her energetic performance, and People caught Nicole Kidman’s relatable reaction as the A-lister watched from the front row.

Victoria’s Secret unveils Angels Among Us winner

For the first time, Victoria’s Secret held a special open casting call to welcome new angels to the catwalk, filming the entire process for a YouTube series titled Angels Among Us. And on Sunday, the brand unveiled the winner and newest addition to its fashion-forward model roster when newcomer Solange Omon lit up the catwalk with her dazzling debut.

Kylie Jenner revives the iconic $50 million Fantasy Bra

And finally, Jenner surprised the audience—including longtime boyfriend Timothée Chalamet—by hitting the runway in the iconic $50 million Fantasy Bra. The diamond-encrusted piece was last seen on the catwalk in 2018 before the brand’s hiatus, making the now-viral moment a luxe comeback to remember.

More SI Swimsuit