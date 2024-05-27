Berkleigh Wright’s Pick From Sports Illustrated’s New Swim Line Is a Must-Have
Earlier this month, Sports Illustrated announced the release of its very own swimwear line. Available exclusively on Amazon, the launch includes 83 pieces, featuring a wide array of colors, patterns and styles.
Some of the swimsuits can be seen within the galleries of the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue, such as this one worn by Chanel Iman. Meanwhile, others have become fast favorites among talent.
For rookie Berkleigh Wright, the Sports Illustrated Women’s X-Back Underwire Bikini Top ($40) and Sports Illustrated Women’s Standard Wide Band Leg High Waist Bikini Bottom ($30) in “Meow Factor,” a cheetah print pattern, is a definite must-have.
The 29-year-old took to Instagram to share her pick for Memorial Day weekend and beyond. “Stocked up for MDW with the best mix & match looks from the new Sports Illustrated Swimwear line,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding the swimsuit set.
Sports Illustrated Women’s X-Back Underwire Bikini Top, $40 and Standard Wide Band Leg High Waist Bikini Bottom,$30 (amazon.com)
This criss-cross back underwire top is available just in time for summer. With seven colors and patterns to choose from (including the white one that Iman sported), you’re sure to find the right fit for your warm-weather plans. For the full look, snag the matching high-waisted bottoms, which feature a thick waistband and moderate coverage.
Be sure to check out the full 83-piece collection on Amazon—and get your hands on a few of the affordable pieces for Memorial Day weekend and beyond.