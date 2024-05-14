Berkleigh Wright
Berkleigh Wright is the definition of a multihyphenate. The 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie is a technical account manager by day and a Denver Broncos cheerleader by night. She has been with the squad for five seasons and was last season’s team captain. Beyond the field, Wright serves multiple community organizations in Denver, including the Children's Hospital of Colorado, Boys and Girls Club of Denver, Dare to Cheer and Junior Denver Broncos Cheerleaders. Drawing on her love of reading, the model and cheerleader recently started her own book vlog on her social media channels, Bookin’ It With Berk. Through her various successful careers, Wright strives to show young girls and women that they can be both a strong businesswoman and a professional cheerleader and model.