Best Maternity Swimsuits to Flatter and Support Your Growing Bump

When it comes to wearing a swimsuit while pregnant, things can sometimes be a little uncomfortable. However, if you know exactly what kind of suit to buy in order to support your changing body, the experience can be much more pleasant.

“Finding swimsuits to keep up with your growing bump can be a challenge! Stick to extra stretchy fabrics to prioritize support and comfort,” SI Swimsuit’s assistant editor, Liz Wentworth, suggests. “Adjustable straps, tie-side bottoms and supportive silhouettes will be your best friends to allow room for change. Embrace every stage of pregnancy while still looking your best!”

Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Earrings by Brinker + Eliza. Bracelet by Ben-Amun. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Elements like ruching, stretchy fabrics, adjustable ties and busts with removable padding are all great elements to look for in a maternity swimsuit. Whether you’re more comfortable in a one-piece or a bikini, the great news is that you can find a swimsuit that will boost your confidence while supporting you throughout your pregnancy. Shop our picks below.

Editors’ picks: Shop our favorite maternity swimsuits

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Hatch

This gorgeous floral-patterned suit features lace-up straps in the back so you can adjust the fit to accommodate your growing bump. It’s designed to be worn during pregnancy and postpartum, so you’ll get plenty of use out of it. Snag this one while it’s currently on sale for 30% off!

Net-a-Porter

With a one-size-fits-all approach, Hunza G’s classic crinkle suit is a great choice for a maternity swimsuit, since it will comfortably fit your body as it grows.

ASOS

If you’re looking for an affordable option that will flatter your figure throughout your pregnancy, be sure to add this ASOS suit to your online shopping cart ASAP. In addition to the bright green pictured above, it’s also available in black and blue.

Monday Swimwear bikini

Bare your bump in this adjustable string set in a gorgeous espresso and ivory colorway. Since this isn’t a maternity-specific suit, you can continue rocking it postpartum.

Revolve

What’s better than a brand-new bikini? A reversible bikini, giving you two different looks for the price of one. This striped set is a statement maker, and can of course be worn postpartum as well.

Revolve

Another adjustable string set perfect for your changing figure, this one is available in a super trendy brown-and-blue colorway, as well as a black-and-green or black-and-brown combo.

Monday Swimwear

A wonderfully supportive suit with underwire, this one-piece is cut with a high leg and offers cheeky bum coverage. The honey yellow hue is perfect for the beach—and it’s on sale!

bond-eye

This crinkle suit is super stretchy, while the wide shoulder straps on the top offer plenty of much-needed bust support throughout pregnancy. The cocoa brown color is the perfect neutral to add to your closet.

bond-eye

Add some sparkle to your seaside look with this bright blue shimmery one-piece. We love the adjustable straps in the back to fit your figure as it grows.

You Swim

This classic triangle bikini in a gorgeous moss green hue is crafted with the brand’s signature Versoform™ fabric, which is meant to conform to your unique body shape. It’s available in two different sizes: Stretch I (meant to fit US sizes 2 through 12) and Stretch II (for US sizes 14 through 24).

Andie Swim

Designed with your growing frame in mind, this beautiful red one-piece offers the support and flexibility you need throughout pregnancy.

Hatch

Meant to support you during pregnancy and throughout the postpartum period, this black one-piece features adjustable straps and a fully lined shelf bra.

H&M

An incredibly budget-friendly option, this brightly colored suit features adjustable string details on the sides to accommodate your growing belly.

Monday Swimwear

If you’re looking for a classic silhouette with moderate coverage, this Monday Swimwear one-piece is a great option. Plus, it features extra shirring at the waist for comfort around the belly.

Monday Swimwear

A classic string top paired with high-waisted maternity bottoms is a great go-to, since you can show a little bit of skin while still feeling supported.

Additional maternity bikinis

While this list offers a mix of both bikinis and one-pieces, we have an additional curated selection of maternity bikinis to explore that are supportive, adjustable and bump-friendly. Shop them here.

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