Best Maternity Bikinis of 2026: Supportive, Adjustable and Bump-Friendly

When it comes to planning a beach trip while pregnant, there’s no need to feel intimidated where swimwear is concerned. Whether you’d like to sun your growing belly in something skimpy or cover up with a supportive one-piece, there’s a swimsuit on the market for you.

Regardless of whether you’re planning for your first child or your fourth, the last thing you have time to do is research swimsuits for your upcoming family vacation, so we did the hard work for you. Below, learn more about the best maternity bikinis on the market and shop a few SI Swimsuit-approved picks.

Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Earrings by Brinker + Eliza. Bracelet by Ben-Amun. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Are maternity swimsuits a thing?

Yes! Maternity swimsuits are definitely a thing. While you can always size up to accommodate your growing belly and rock, say, a string bikini, maternity swimsuits are made specifically for your changing figure. They’re designed to be worn throughout the duration of your pregnancy so you can hit the pool without worrying about your wardrobe.

Oftentimes, maternity suits are made out of stretchy fabric and feature ruching around the belly, built-in support at the bust, and adjustable straps so you can find something that fits (and can be continually adjusted) throughout your pregnancy.

What kind of swimsuit should I wear while pregnant?

Whatever you’re comfortable in! Anything goes, and it’s all up to your personal sense of style. While some women may be more comfortable baring their bump in a tiny two-piece, others may seek out a more supportive garment, like a one-piece with underwire.

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What are the top brands for maternity swimwear?

Below, find a few of our favorite brands for shopping maternity swimwear, all of which offer a variety of shapes and styles of bikinis and one-pieces at various price points.

Morocco Top, $111 and Maternity Sorento Bottom, $79 (mondayswimwear.com)

Monday Swimwear

The brand, which you’ll frequently spot in the pages of the SI Swimsuit Issue, crafts its bottoms with functional “shirring along the waistline to accommodate for a growing belly.” These high-waisted bottoms are perfect for feeling both comfortable and confident while poolside.

The Cala Maternity One Piece, $112 (andieswim.com)

Andie

Made with side ruching, removable cups and compressive fabric to sculpt to your growing figure, this one-piece is a great choice for just about any summer vacation destination. Keep in mind, for the best fit, the brand recommends purchasing your pre-pregnancy size rather than sizing up.

Aqua Cut-Out Flutter One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit, $59 (pinkblushmaternity.com)

Pinkblush

If you’re looking for a vast variety of styles, Pinkblush has got you covered. The brand offers adorable one-pieces, tankinis, bikinis and monokinis, like the one above. There’s never been a cuter moment to rock a one-piece with a belly-cut out, after all!

Mama Padded-Cup Tie-Shoulder Strap Swimsuit, $39.99 (hm.com)

H&M

For the mom-to-be who loves to remain trendy, check out H&M’s selection of maternity swimwear. This polka dot one-piece incorporates a popular pattern in a classic colorway, and the adjustable tie shoulder straps are just the icing on the cake.

Italian Maternity Two-Piece Tankini Swimsuit, $49.90 (quince.com)

Quince

If you typically reach for a two-piece but are looking for a bit more coverage during your pregnancy, enter the tankini! This chic, black one is crafted with Italian fabric made from recycled materials and features slight compression.

Maternity Bikini Rainbow Orange, $110 (cachecoeur.us)

Cache Coeur

For the fashionista who refuses to sacrifice her sense of style with a boring maternity wardrobe, Cache Coeur offers lots of fun prints, like this sweet and colorful striped number.

Next up: Postpartum swimwear

Once you’ve welcomed your sweet bundle of joy (congratulations!) and are ready to venture out for a family day at the beach, we’ve got you covered where nursing-friendly swimsuits are covered, too. Check out our shoppable list of bikinis and one-pieces that make feeding your baby on the go a little easier.