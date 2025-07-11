Bethenny Frankel Talks New ‘Designer-Level’ Jewelry Collection With Electric Picks
Following her SI Swimsuit Runway appearance during Swim Week in May, Bethenny Frankel has launched a lavish jewelry collection with Electric Picks. Inspired by the entrepreneur and television personality’s own high-end jewelry collection, the line features necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings crafted with quality materials like 14K-plated gold and cubic zirconia crystals.
“I am a jewelry lover, aficionado, collector and expert,” Frankel tells SI Swimsuit. “Since childhood, I’ve been obsessed with jewelry and have an extensive collection of highs and lows. [Electric Picks] spoke to me because of the quality, speed and volume of product they can produce, giving the customer elite pieces at a ridiculously affordable price.”
Each piece in Frankel’s Electric Picks collection retails between $64 and $118, with several sets available at a discounted bundle price. The 54-year-old Skinnygirl founder worked closely with the brand to design each and every piece, and collectively, Frankel says the collab is “just the beginning in serving up designer-level looks at a price you never thought possible.”
Though Frankel plans to wear a piece from the collection every day this summer, two in particular are her standout favorites: a floral diamond necklace and bracelet with gold hardware.
Rich Bitch Set of 2, $195 (electricpicks.com)
The set, which can also be purchased individually, features pear-cut cubic zirconia crystals and is super glamorous. “[It] looks like it’s $50,000. I know that because it’s inspired by a $100,000 necklace sitting in my safe collecting dust,” Frankel quips.
Not one to follow jewelry or fashion trends, Frankel “loves bling” and enjoys mixing metals and colors. The collection’s Rainbow Caviar Hoops ($64) and Bryn Butterfly Necklace ($78) are great examples of bright and stylish options for summer.
Shop the complete Bethenny Frankel x Electric Picks collection here.