Breanna Stewart Shows Hometown Spirit in New York-Themed Black-and-White Tunnel Look
On Sunday, the New York Liberty kicked off a highly-anticipated rematch against the Las Vegas Aces. Last season, the New York squad felt to the Aces 2-1 in the 2023 WNBA Finals, giving the Nevada team the title for the second year in a row.
Now, it’s up to the Liberty to stop their streak, and to keep the Aces from becoming only the second team in league history to win three consecutive titles. So, while it may only be the semifinals, the stakes are high.
Thus far, the Liberty are delivering. Led by veterans Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu on Sunday, Sept. 29, the New York squad notched a 87-77 victory over Las Vegas and kicked the best of three series off with a 1-0 lead. Stewart, 30, was a huge asset for her team, notching 34 points en route to the victory.
In other words, she was locked in. But we knew that to be the case before she even took the court at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Stewart arrived to the arena in an outfit that proved she meant business—and spoke to her dedication to her team. To a pair of sporty wide-leg black pants, she added a classic V-neck windbreaker. Only this was no ordinary sweat set: the top came complete with a rendition of the New York city skyline (including the Statue of Liberty) etched in white.
The top was both an ode to her current home base and to her team. The Liberty’s logo features the hand and torch of the Statue of Liberty in her characteristic shade of seafoam green. To emphasize the hometown spirit, the athlete complemented the windbreaker with a trendy New York or Nowhere hat. With a pair of shiny black loafers and a small quilted handbag, Stewart completed her stunning monochromatic style, and stepped into the arena tunnel ready to get to work.
And that’s just what she did. The No. 1-ranked Liberty will take to the court at Barclays Center again tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. With a second consecutive win over the Aces, Stewart and her teammates will punch their ticket to the 2024 WNBA Finals, their second finals berth in a row. If they lose, though, they will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Aces in the third and final game of the series.
But Stewart isn’t planning on letting that happen—and her Sunday night performance (fashion and basketball included) was a testament to that.