Breanna Stewart Opts for Casual, Cool New York City Streetwear Ahead of Latest Liberty Win
WNBA tunnel fashion is, first and foremost, a chance for the league’s best and brightest to show off their signature style. There is no dress code and no real expectations, meaning each and every player brings something unique to the pre-game tunnel walk.
Some looks are reminiscent of red carpet attire (think long dresses or tailored suiting), while others lean more into the streetwear aesthetic. New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart has done both. Her pre-game attire alternates between elevated and casual—complete with a touch of hometown spirit from time to time.
That is exactly how we might describe her latest pre-game outfit. Ahead of a Sept. 5 home court matchup with the Seattle Storm, Stewart showed up at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn in an outfit that screamed “hometown spirit.” She styled a pair of dark wash wide-leg pants with a navy NYC-branded shirt from Kith, a popular New York City-based streetwear brand. The athlete rounded out the look with white sneakers, a Dior crossbody and a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses.
The outfit was, of course, a fitting look to sport ahead of a Liberty home game. Stewart is nothing if not a team player—and the outfit spoke to her dedication to her city and her hometown team.
The Liberty walked away with a 77-70 win over the Storm, improving their record to 28-6 on the season. The squad has only a handful of games remaining ahead of postseason play, which kicks off on Sept. 22.