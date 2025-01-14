Brianna LaPaglia Is a Blue Beach Babe in Crochet Bikini, Cutest Ruffle Top and Short Shorts
Fans are taking inspiration from Brianna LaPaglia’s fashion notebook as the 25-year-old podcast host never ceases to stun in her plethora of stylish outfits.
One of her most recent looks worth highlighting involves a super adorable baby blue hue that is ideal for those who look great in pastel colors as well as fashion lovers who can’t get enough of multi-layered outfits. What’s more, with the implementation of crochet, this outfit quickly becomes inspo for fans who are handy with a crochet needle and yarn to make for their beach outfits.
Seen on her TikTok, LaPaglia donned a baby blue knit top with ruffles throughout while in the British Virgin Islands on a trip with Tarte Cosmetics and fellow influencers. The GUIZIO top ($118) is mostly open, but a cute string tie in the middle brings it together to become the perfect cover-up. The bottom of the outfit consists of baby blue mesh knit mini shorts from GUIZIO ($128). The shorts match the top’s string ties, placed on the sides rather than the middle. As for what’s underneath, she wears a matching pastel blue crochet JMP The Label bikini top ($84) and bottoms ($84), a two-piece that can be seen through the mesh cover-up set.
Last but not least, LaPaglia accessorized this look with various pieces of jewelry, but what stood out the most were her ocean-themed necklace around her neck and pitch-black Poppy Lissiman sunglasses atop her head.
The Instagram account @brianna_chickenfrys_closet was quick to put together a style guide so that others can get their hands on every single piece in this outfit.
One aspect of LaPaglia’s everyday look that fans have wanted to know more about is her skincare and makeup process. Fortunately for fans, the Boston native recently shared a get ready with me video, giving her followers a step-by-step tutorial on how they can also look just like this beautiful internet personality.
Her recent video revealed that she begins by brushing a hair serum through her damp hair, applying an under-eye roller for dark circles and makeup prep and adding a moisturizer/primer before she starts her makeup. She then goes into styling her hair before putting on her glam.
LaPaglia’s makeup routine includes adding a light amount of concealer under her eye before using a contour stick on the zones of her face. After blending the contour, she adds faux freckles to her skin and then blends it all together. She finishes the look by applying eyeshadow, curling her eyelashes, adding mascara and fluffing out her nicely trimmed eyebrows. Setting spray in the end allows her look to stay in place.
Voilà! That’s all it takes for fans to channel their inner LaPaglia with her signature look.