Brianna LaPaglia Is a Metallic Goddess in a Plunging Corset Strapless Gown at the Golden Globes
Brianna LaPaglia is proving her style game at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. The podcast host, who found fame as an internet personality for Barstool Sports, is showing off her modeling skills while posing on the red carpet. LaPaglia attends the event with her BFFs podcast co-host Josh Richards and took some time to walk down the prestigious carpet solo, rocking a gorgeous mauve-colored floor-length gown featuring a plunging corset strapless top and a flattering layered bottom that gathers at the waist perfectly.
She wore her bronde hair up in a messy bun with strands of her bangs, styled in curls, placed perfectly on each side of her face. Completing the classy look, LaPaglia held a small silver clutch bag, wore a sparkly silver bracelet band, a silver ring and silver diamond studs, finishing it all off with light pink lace-up kitten heels. Completely complementing the rose wall of multiple shades behind her, she was truly a prize in her metallic gown that will go down as one of the best looks of the night.
We can always count on LaPaglia to document her most exciting days on social media, and tonight’s event is no exception. Over on Instagram, the internet personality shared some behind the scenes of her day as she finished up getting ready, lip-syncing to the popular song “DENIAL IS A RIVER” by Doechii. The close-up look at her ensemble shows how her look truly highlights her stunning hazel-brown eyes.
“Ready for the @goldenglobes,“ she captioned the humorous video shared with her 1.2 million followers.
“OMG this dress was made for you 💅,” one fan commented on the video.
“My GOD woman…. She went out and DID IT TO EM 👏🔥🙌❤️,” wrote another.
“This is iconic,” said a third.
This marks LaPaglia’s second time attending the Golden Globes after walking the red carpet in 2024 alongside former podcast cohost Grace O'Malley in a gorgeous ivory sequined strapless gown featuring a see-through midriff. While opening up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Zach Brown on the BFFs podcast in November—in which she accused the country singer of emotional abuse—LaPaglia recalled her unfortunate night at the event which Bryan “ruined.”
“That was f----- crazy. That was the first time he had really tried to control what I wore and what I posted,” LaPaglia said. “So I went to the Golden Globes and I posted like a carousel of pictures, and he didn't like my dress.”
At tonight’s Golden Globes, 12 films are nominated for Best Motion Picture—separated into two different categories—with some of the biggest A-listers nominated for her amazing performances of the past year. Of the many fan-favorite celebrities to be on the lookout for on the red carpet include Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Zendaya, all of whom are nominated for acting awards.