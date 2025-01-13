Brianna LaPaglia Is a Red Hot Siren in Beachy Set Alongside Influencers Grace Coffey and Gabriela Moura
Brianna LaPaglia is having the time of her life on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands while on Tarte Cosmetics’s iconic annual brand trip alongside several other influencers and their plus ones. The TikTok sensation and podcast host posed with social media stars Grace Coffey and Gabriela Moura, while other content creators like Aspyn Ovard, Kennedy Eurich, Vidya Gopalan and more attended #trippinwithtarte.
“The real bffs,” Coffey, best known for her lifestyle, travel and bikini posts on Instagram and TikTok, captioned a stunning series of images of the trio in beautiful all-red outfits on one of the first nights of the trip.
The 25-year-old wore the Asta Resort Carolina Camisole ($150) and matching Carolina Skirt ($150), a gorgeous, slim-fitting, slightly sheer sparkly red hot tank and maxi skirt set. She paired the two-piece with gorgeous Ettika jewelry including starfish earrings ($70) and a layered pearl and gold chain necklace ($70).
“all of you are stunning,” one fan commented.
“perfect babes,” another wrote.
“What a trio😍,” someone else chimed.
As part of the multi-day vacation, Tarte is donating $10,000 for each creator on the trip to help with wildfire relief efforts in Southern California. The $250,000 as well as all proceeds from tartecosmetics.com made this weekend were given to World Central Kitchen.
The trip, celebrating its 10th anniversary kicked off with the Neon Beach Olympics where all 25 influencers played a series of games for a purpose. The brand donated an additional $30,000, to help support first responders, their families and animals in need through the Fire Department Foundation and the California Wildfire Response Fund.
LaPaglia also shared a cute and fun video on TikTok as she got glammed for the evening using a variety of products including the Tarte tubing mascara ($25), maracuja juicy lip liner ($22) and gloss ($26). She danced around to GloRilla’s “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME ft. Sexyy Red” in her gorgeous hotel villa bathroom. The following morning she also showed off her stunning view and teased that following the trip she has “the best vlog in the making” coming to YouTube.
The Massachusetts native has been making headlines recently after her split with country music singer Zach Bryan last October. In a candid and emotional episode of BFFs, she detailed the challenges she faced, accusing the artist of emotional abuse and sharing stories that resonated with fans navigating similar toxic situations. LaPaglia has become an unexpected advocate for self-worth and healthy boundaries, proving that it’s never too late to walk away from a harmful relationship.