Brianna LaPaglia Channels Boho Edge in Striking Black Lace Ensemble
Brianna LaPaglia served up a fun and trendy outfit this past weekend. However, all fans can focus on when seeing her recent Instagram post is that gorgeous face card that glows during golden hour.
The SI Swimsuit model—who made her debut as the digital cover model in January 2025—rocked a stylish black strapless lace top and a black folded bandana as her accessory, complete with silver rings going across. Her makeup was heavenly with neat eyebrows and a soft pink glossy lip, putting together a barely-there glam look that’s minimal yet fabulous. The sun’s rays made her face even more of a vision, creating the perfect selfies for LaPaglia to grace her fans with on a Sunday.
In addition to her “perfect” Sunday, which included a visit from her mom for Mother’s Day, LaPaglia has had an awesome month so far, full of fun experiences and stylish looks.
Last week, the Boston native had the greatest time at the 2025 Bet Gala event. She wore a lovely red mini dress with a pair of bright gold heels. Her updo look was a moment to remember, as it made the influencer look extremely elegant. That night, she met up and created content with her BFFs podcast cohost Josh Richards and other Barstool personalities. For an event that epic, she ended up with a day-long hangover the following day, which she documented for hours in humorous TikTok videos.
Changing the gears from a more formal event, LaPaglia is headed to Madison Square Garden tonight to watch the Boston Celtics play the New York Knicks. In true fashion, she ensured that she documented her fabulous outfit, taking to social media to share with her 1.2 million fans what her get-ready process looked like for an evening spent in the presence of her hometown’s team.
Despite not feeling the best, she slayed her outfit for tonight’s game, wearing a white t-shirt with a green automobile on the front, a green cap, light wash denim shorts and a pair of black loafers. The green allows her to represent her favorite team effortlessly, while the other colors of the look are excellent neutrals to make the green pop even more.
Safe to say, she did her thing throwing this outfit together!
All in all, LaPaglia is three for three with her recent outfits, making her a fashionista to watch.