Brianna LaPaglia’s Plunging Purple Maxi Dress Is Perfect for Your Next Tropical Getaway
Brianna LaPaglia is having a great start to the new year. Not only was the 25-year-old content creator just named SI Swimsuit’s January 2025 digital cover model, the Boston native also recently returned from an influencer trip in the British Virgin Islands with Tarte Cosmetics.
LaPaglia documented the entire getaway with the makeup company, from “get ready with me” videos to showcasing her glam outfits throughout the trip. And while we were certainly living vicariously through the Barstool Sports podcaster’s social media content, there’s one way you can bring the island vibes home—by shopping one of LaPaglia’s stunning ensembles from the trip.
NBD Celenia Maxi Dress, $288 (revolve.com)
LaPaglia wore this stunning halter gown for an evening affair, which she paired with Scallop Shell and Pearl Earrings ($55) and a Dreamin’ Freshwater Pearl Lariat Set ($70) by Ettika. The plunging purple number features a super flattering wrap waist silhouette, and the ruffled fabric is the perfect easy, breezy pick for a tropical trip. So, whether you’re planning a spring break trip or already looking ahead to the summer, consider snagging this dress for yourself.
Following the trip, LaPaglia posted a TikTok of herself in the dress, which received plenty of hype from her 2.2 million followers on the platform.
“Okay but this purple on you is SO CUTE,” one person commented.
“Looking gorgeous, as always 💟,” someone else added.
“Purple is your color ✨,” another user applauded.
“The purple & this hair are an amazing combo,” one fan noted of LaPaglia’s curly up-do.
Earlier this week, the BFFs podcast cohost was announced as SI Swimsuit’s latest digital cover model. LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate in La Quinta, Calif., and used the opportunity as a moment to take back control following a public breakup last fall, which she says was emotionally abusive.
“It’s a lot more than me looking quote-unquote hot in a swimsuit—it’s me reclaiming who I am as a woman, reclaiming my body and my decisions and my choices,” LaPaglia told us of posing for the issue. “This cover is me being me again and taking control of my life. This is my body; my body isn’t that experience, and even though I’m not 100% in it right now, this is me. This doesn’t have anything to do with anybody else.”
Read LaPaglia’s full cover story here, and check out her complete SI Swimsuit gallery from California here.