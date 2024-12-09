Brittany Mahomes Embraces Cold Weather Fashion in Red Glossy Trench for Sunday Night Football
All season long, Brittany Mahomes has been determined to show off her sidelines fashion. For years now, she has been an NFL regular. After all, she has been in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes since their high school days. And ever since he turned pro in 2017, she has been a fixture on the Chiefs sidelines.
While her game day fashion has always been noteworthy, we do think the past few years have seen the 29-year-old take her sidelines style up a notch. Each week, we find ourselves more and more impressed with her game day looks. Her latest Sunday Night Football outfit was nothing if not the perfect example of her current aesthetic. For the Chiefs home game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 8, Mahomes showed up fieldside in wide-leg denim pants, a white turtleneck and a bright red patent leather trench coat.
The outfit was, on the whole, the perfect picture of winter dressing. The Texas native proved herself adept at seasonal layering—combining a simple base layer (denim and a knit) with a glamorous coat for a chic cold weather look. At the end of the day, it was the coat that really sealed the deal. The stunning ankle-length number provided the perfect pop of shimmery red to her otherwise simple style.
But that’s what Mahomes is known for, after all. Each game day, she manages to dress up an otherwise simple outfit (monochromatic, understated) with the perfect pop of Chiefs red. Some days, her touch of team spirit comes in the form of a pair of knee-high boots. Other days, she adds a bright red handbag.
At the game on Sunday night—which saw the Chiefs narrowly defeat the Chargers 19-17—Mahomes took to the field ahead of kickoff in her impeccable game day style and shared a sweet moment with Tavia Hunt, the wife of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt. In an Instagram post after the game, Hunt shared a photo in which she posed alongside Mahomes (in her fabulous bright red trench) which you can see above. Swipe to the fourth image in her carousel to see Mahomes’s look.
Mahomes also shared a series of photos from the game on Instagram here, showing off her awesome ‘fit and some PDA with her husband.
With weeks remaining in the 2024 season, there are still plenty of opportunities for the stylish WAG to show off her good game day style. We have no doubt that—on the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium and beyond—she will do just that. And we can’t wait to see what the weeks to come have in store.