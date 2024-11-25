Brittany Mahomes Rocks Leather Boots and Red Over-Shirt at Chiefs Game, Shares Kiss With Patrick
Brittany Mahomes is all for the cherry red pop of color trend, and conveniently, it’s also the signature hue of her husband’s NFL team. The 29-year-old, who celebrates her milestone birthday next August, cheered on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at their latest game against the Carolina Panthers at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.
The soon-to-be mom of three, who is already a parent to Sterling Skye and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, displayed her growing baby bump in a stylish, comfy, cozy all-black leggings and turtleneck ensemble, paired with knee-high leather boots. Brittany, who is the co-owner of the NWSL’s KC Current and a former professional soccer, player topped it off with the cutest collared red over-shirt from Tolu Coker with “MAHOMES” emblazoned in white letters on the lower back.
The Texas native, who met her husband when the two were in high school, accessorized with a statement silver link necklace, bedazzled chunky designer sunglasses and the luxurious white and black Louis Vuitton hoop bag. The SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Belize to be photographed by Derek Kettela for her debut feature with the brand this year, styled her long blonde locks into voluminous bombshell curls and parted them to one side. She opted for her signature full-glam look including a flawless, luminous base, feathered brows, chiseled cheekbones and a glossy pinky-nude lip.
“15❤️,” the certified fitness trainer captioned the carousel shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers in reference to the three-time Super Bowl champion’s jersey number, and tagged photographer Sydney Schneider. Brittany power posed on the field in the first few snaps, showing off her chic outfit and radiant smile, and shared a sweet sidelines kiss with Patrick, also 29, in the fourth pic. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022 are never afraid to show a little game-day PDA. Check out the photos here.
“Queen,” Isabel Alysa commented.
“Love the fit🔥🔥,” Lexi Scaffidi added.
“Wowwww beauty queen!!! Those boots!!!” Bex Pichelmann exclaimed.
“You have and always have had such a glow to you!!! The Mahomes family are goals!! @brittanylynne❤️🙌😍🔥,” one fan chimed.
“You are Glowing 😍,” another agreed.
The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 30 - 27 on Nov. 24 and are heading into week 13. The team is set to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, Nov. 29 afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.