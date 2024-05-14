Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes is a certified personal trainer and fitness entrepreneur. A native of Texas, Mahomes is a health and wellness enthusiast who played collegiate soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology.
After briefly playing professional soccer for UMF Afturelding in Iceland, Mahomes retired from pro sports and launched her online training program, Brittany Lynne Fitness, in 2019. The following year, she became co-owner of the Kansas City Current, the NWSL team based in Kansas City. In the spring of 2024, the team’s home field, CPKC Stadium, became the first soccer stadium to be built specifically for a professional women’s sports franchise. Mahomes was instrumental in the project coming to fruition.
Outside of her professional pursuits, she is a proud wife and mother. Mahomes joins the SI Swimsuit family as a rookie in the 2024 issue.