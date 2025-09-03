Brittany Mahomes Serves Cowgirl Glam in 30th Birthday Celebration Photo Collection
On Aug. 31, Brittany Mahomes celebrated her 30th birthday, and—48 hours later—she shared several stunning snapshots from her weekend of festivities with her 2.1 million Instagram followers.
Captioning the 20-slide carousel, “THIRTY 🤍” the SI Swimsuit model, who made her rookie debut with the magazine in 2024, showcased a number of western-inspired looks to ring in her newest decade.
While out with her girls, Mahomes wore a long-sleeve, chocolate-brown mini dress from Norma Kamali, featuring a plunging neckline and ruffled detailing. In another ensemble, the Kansas City Current co-owner repped summer’s most popular print (polka dots) in front of a monochromatic balloon arch adorned with bandanas and cowboy hats. She also shared a sweet frame next to the newly-engaged Taylor Swift, after their friendship stole our hearts on the sidelines of Chiefs games last season.
“Thirty looks fabulous on you!!😍💖🎂,” Tavia Hunt commented. Married to Chiefs owner, Clark Hunt, Tavia shared the red carpet with the SI Swimsuit model during ESPN’s The Kingdom screening in late August.
“30’s are awesome 🎂” Miranda Lambert chimed in.
Mahomes’s western wonderland brought our minds back to the model’s first appearance in the fold, when she traveled to Belize with the SI Swimsuit team last year. Photographed by Yu Tsai, the first-timer paid homage to her southern upbringing by rocking a Free People cowgirl hat with many red-hot looks—the same color as her husband, Patrick Mahomes’s, Kansas City squad.
“As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity,” Mahomes gushed during the debut campaign. “I want people to know that they can accomplish anything, even things you never thought would be possible in your wildest dreams.”
The magazine’s editor in chief MJ Day had high praise for the multi-hyphenate, declaring, “Brittany emerges as the epitome of a modern-day powerhouse. She added, “Founder of the world’s first ever dedicated stadium for women’s sports, Brittany’s journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination.”
If Mahomes’s 30s are anything like her 20s, we’ll continue to witness the SI Swimsuit model skyrocket in front of our eyes. We’re wishing Mahomes a very happy birthday!